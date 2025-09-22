Cua Ong ward issues compulsory land orders for Quang Ninh LNG plant

The ward issued enforcement decisions covering eight households and one organisation on September 17. An enforcement board has been set up to engage in advocacy and dialogue, with compulsory measures to be applied if compliance is not met. Meanwhile, officials are verifying land origins for five households and four organisations to finalise compensation and resettlement procedures.

The move follows a 'final warning' from Quang Ninh People’s Committee. Vice Chairman Le Van Anh recently inspected the site and emphasised that unresolved clearance issues are the key factor delaying the project. Without timely resolution, the target of putting the plant into operation by 2028 could be compromised.

Quang Ninh authorities have instructed Cua Ong ward to review land boundaries, classifications, and attached assets to finalise compensation, support, and resettlement plans. If consensus with affected parties cannot be reached, the ward must enforce handover of 25 hectares for phase 1 before September 30.

Artist’s impression of the Quang Ninh LNG Power Plant

Backed by a consortium of PV Power, Colavi, Tokyo Gas, and Marubeni, the plant has a total investment of around $2.2 billion. It will include a 1,500MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant and an LNG terminal with an annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, supplying approximately nine billion kWh of electricity per year to the national grid.

Launched in 2021, the venture initially aimed to bring its first turbine online in 2026. However, construction has yet to begin due to land clearance bottlenecks. Under Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII, the plant is slated to begin operations during 2028–2029.