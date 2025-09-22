Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cua Ong ward issues compulsory land orders for Quang Ninh LNG plant

September 22, 2025 | 18:48
(0) user say
Cua Ong ward authorities have issued compulsory land acquisition orders for nine cases ahead of the handover deadline for the first phase of Quang Ninh Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Plant.

The ward issued enforcement decisions covering eight households and one organisation on September 17. An enforcement board has been set up to engage in advocacy and dialogue, with compulsory measures to be applied if compliance is not met. Meanwhile, officials are verifying land origins for five households and four organisations to finalise compensation and resettlement procedures.

The move follows a 'final warning' from Quang Ninh People’s Committee. Vice Chairman Le Van Anh recently inspected the site and emphasised that unresolved clearance issues are the key factor delaying the project. Without timely resolution, the target of putting the plant into operation by 2028 could be compromised.

Quang Ninh authorities have instructed Cua Ong ward to review land boundaries, classifications, and attached assets to finalise compensation, support, and resettlement plans. If consensus with affected parties cannot be reached, the ward must enforce handover of 25 hectares for phase 1 before September 30.

Cua Ong ward issues compulsory land orders for Quang Ninh LNG plant
Artist’s impression of the Quang Ninh LNG Power Plant

Backed by a consortium of PV Power, Colavi, Tokyo Gas, and Marubeni, the plant has a total investment of around $2.2 billion. It will include a 1,500MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant and an LNG terminal with an annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, supplying approximately nine billion kWh of electricity per year to the national grid.

Launched in 2021, the venture initially aimed to bring its first turbine online in 2026. However, construction has yet to begin due to land clearance bottlenecks. Under Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII, the plant is slated to begin operations during 2028–2029.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LNG Quang Ninh

Related Contents

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

Changes required to move LNG from potential to reality

Changes required to move LNG from potential to reality

Hai Lang LNG power plant revises timeline, targets 2029 launch

Hai Lang LNG power plant revises timeline, targets 2029 launch

Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

SK Group considers $2.1B LNG power investment in Nghe An

SK Group considers $2.1B LNG power investment in Nghe An

HDBank signs $76.7 million credit agreement with PV Power

HDBank signs $76.7 million credit agreement with PV Power

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Red River Delta urged to strengthen leadership and accelerate growth

Red River Delta urged to strengthen leadership and accelerate growth

Government considers VNeID requirement for livestream sellers

Government considers VNeID requirement for livestream sellers

Cua Ong ward issues compulsory land orders for Quang Ninh LNG plant

Cua Ong ward issues compulsory land orders for Quang Ninh LNG plant

TCP Vietnam opens new youth sports yard in Danang

TCP Vietnam opens new youth sports yard in Danang

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020