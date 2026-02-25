Vietnam’s new construction regulations shift accountability in real estate

Vietnam’s 2025 Construction Law is far more than a technical amendment to the Construction Law 2014. It represents a structural shift in regulatory philosophy: from ex ante control to post-supervision, from permission-based governance to delegated authority with enforceable accountability, and from procedure-driven management to regulation grounded in standards and genuine professional capacity.

The 2014 law was introduced at a time when Vietnam sought to restore order to a rapidly expanding construction sector. The result was a dense system of pre-approval and administrative control, where appraisal and licensing often functioned as a form of legal shield for venture stakeholders.

After more than a decade, however, the limitations of this approach have become evident. Project delays have been driven less by technical complexity than by procedural bottlenecks. Risk has not been reduced; it has merely been transferred between parties, often surfacing later with far greater consequences.

The new law is designed to resolve this contradiction. Rather than continuing to substitute administrative oversight for market responsibility, the state now reallocates accountability to its proper owners: developers are responsible for projects, consultants for professional competence, and contractors for construction execution.

One of the most consequential changes under the new law, the substantial narrowing of the scope of design appraisal conducted by state authorities, effective from January 2026.

Under the new framework, only projects with significant implications for public safety, national defence and security, or those of large scale and high technical complexity will remain subject to direct state appraisal. All other projects will be appraised by the developers themselves, through their appointed professional advisers.

This does not represent deregulation, but rather a transformation in regulatory method. The state no longer positions itself at the front line of every application dossier; instead, it defines standards, supervises compliance, and enforces sanctions where violations occur.

The message is unambiguous: no participant can hide behind process any longer.

For regulatory agencies, the new law alleviates longstanding administrative overload by reducing the volume of project-level appraisals. However, this relief is accompanied by a significant increase in institutional responsibility.

As detailed technical appraisal recedes, the role of regulators shifts towards developing robust standards and codes, maintaining reliable cost and price databases, strengthening post-approval inspection mechanisms, and ensuring credible enforcement. A weakness in policy design or regulatory guidance may now affect hundreds of projects simultaneously.

The state signs fewer documents, but must become a far stronger guardian of the rules of the game.

The new law grants developers unprecedented autonomy, from self-organised design appraisal to the ability to commence construction by phases when statutory conditions are met.

This is particularly significant in a real estate market under sustained cashflow pressure. The option to implement projects in stages, rather than waiting for full procedural completion, allows capital to circulate more efficiently and reduces opportunity costs.

Yet autonomy comes with exposure. Once developers undertake their own appraisal, the protective buffer of administrative approval disappears. All risks relating to design integrity, safety performance, and cost control revert directly to the developer and the consultants it appoints.

The new law enables speed, but offers no tolerance for negligence.

The Construction Law 2025 implicitly elevates design consultants to a central role in determining project quality.

As state appraisal is narrowed, the value of consultancy services no longer lies in procedural compliance, but in substantive capability: managing technical risk, optimising cost structures, and ensuring operational safety over the asset’s lifecycle.

Competent firms will be rewarded by the market with greater trust and fairer pricing. Conversely, those operating defensively or mechanically will face materially higher legal and reputational risk. The law names no one, but the market will decide who remains.

For construction contractors, the new law does not introduce explicit preferential treatment, but it does foster a more transparent operating environment.

Market-based cost management, including permitted adjustments to total investment when material and labour prices fluctuate, reduces the likelihood of projects being stalled by unrealistic cost assumptions. At the same time, delays, quality failures, and safety incidents can no longer be easily attributed to regulatory constraints.

Project management units, subcontractors, and suppliers are similarly compelled to professionalise. Grey areas that once allowed for informal flexibility are narrowing rapidly.

With selected provisions effective from January 2026 and full enforcement from 1 July 2026, the year 2026 will mark a decisive transition for Vietnam’s construction and real estate sectors.

Enterprises that prepare early by upgrading internal processes, revising consultant engagement models, and strengthening risk governance frameworks will gain a clear competitive advantage. Those that continue to operate under the assumptions of the 2014 regime risk finding themselves compliant on paper but exposed in reality.

The new law does not make the market easier. It makes it clearer, clearer responsibilities, clearer accountability, and clearer differentiation between those who can deliver and those who cannot.

In such an environment, success will not belong to those most familiar with procedures, but to those who practise their profession with genuine competence and discipline.

Major transport PPP projects open 2026 with strong investor interest A series of sizeable transport projects under the public private partnership (PPP) model across Ho Chi Minh City and southern region have been launched, drawing strong investor interest ahead of upcoming bidding rounds.