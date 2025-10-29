Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

October 29, 2025 | 18:11
(0) user say
The Hallmark, a Grade A+ office tower in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, has become Vietnam’s first office building to earn WiredScore Platinum certification – the highest global standard for digital connectivity.
The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

The recognition was presented to developer Huong Viet Holdings on October 29 during the official launch of WiredScore in Vietnam, marking a new milestone for the country’s premium office market.

“Achieving Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum certification is a significant milestone for The Hallmark and a step forward in shaping smarter, more connected workplaces across the country,” said Karl Duy Truong, deputy CEO of Huong Viet Holdings.

“It reflects our commitment to building world-class workplaces where technology, sustainability, and user experience come together. We’re proud to set a new benchmark for digital connectivity in Vietnam and look forward to seeing more buildings embrace this shift towards smarter, more innovative office spaces,” he added.

WiredScore is a globally recognised certification that assesses and promotes buildings with exceptional digital connectivity and technological resilience. Founded in 2013 in New York, WiredScore has become the international standard trusted by top developers and landlords worldwide.

The Platinum level – the highest tier of WiredScore’s certification – is awarded only to properties that demonstrate best-in-class digital infrastructure, reliable high-speed connectivity, network redundancy, and future-proof systems designed to accommodate the rapidly changing demands of modern workplaces.

The certification made its debut in Vietnam this year. As the nation’s first Platinum-certified property, The Hallmark joins a global roster of elite properties delivering exceptional digital performance, positioning itself as a truly future-proof workplace. Tenants at The Hallmark, from leading financial institutions and global technology firms, can benefit from guaranteed connectivity resilience, minimised business disruption, and the ability to fully leverage advanced digital operations, from cloud-based services and the Internet of Things applications to hybrid working models.

This certification stands as both a milestone of distinction and a testament to The Hallmark’s forward-looking approach to operational excellence. Equipped with robust digital infrastructure, multiple fibre providers, and resilient backup systems, the building ensures uninterrupted connectivity and business continuity for its tenants.

The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

In an environment where hybrid work and digital collaboration have become defining factors of business performance, The Hallmark enables organisations to operate with agility and confidence through its intelligent, future-proof network design. Beyond technological capability, the building integrates thoughtfully designed communal spaces, curated amenities, and an emphasis on occupant wellbeing – creating a professional environment that fosters both innovation and productivity.

By combining superior technology with an uncompromising dedication to tenant experience, The Hallmark continues to set new standards for smart, sustainable, and people-centric workplaces in Vietnam.

Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City’s new financial centre, The Hallmark has established itself as one of the most distinguished business addresses. The 30-story Grade A+ building reflects the developer’s vision to deliver a world-class workplace that fosters productivity, collaboration, and innovation.

Featuring panoramic views of the Saigon River, premium facilities, and cutting-edge sustainability standards, The Hallmark offers an elevated experience for forward-thinking companies. Its tenants include global corporations, financial institutions, and leading local enterprises seeking a prestigious location in an environment designed to enhance business performance and employee fulfilment.

The building has been recognised with multiple certificates and awards, including 'Best Office Development' at the 2023 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and the BCA Green Mark Gold certification, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and green development. These accolades reaffirm The Hallmark’s position as a market leader setting new benchmarks for premium, future-ready office spaces in Vietnam.

Smart office tech takes spotlight at VietOffice 2025 in Hanoi Smart office tech takes spotlight at VietOffice 2025 in Hanoi

The International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2025) is taking place in Hanoi on May 21-23, featuring 150 booths from 100 domestic and international companies.
Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape

Hanoi Centre, a flagship retail development managed by Keppel, is emerging as a focal point in Vietnam’s fast-changing retail landscape – reflecting the country’s shifting consumer habits and rising demand from international brands.
Key trends shape industrial property Key trends shape industrial property

Vietnam is expected to undergo a transformation in how it builds and operates industrial areas. Truong Gia Bao, vice chairman and secretary general of the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association, shared with VIR’s Bich Ngoc his insights on the key development trends shaping Vietnam’s industrial property sector.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Grade A offices Huong Viet Holdings WiredScore Platinum digital transformation The Hallmark

Related Contents

FWD scoops insurance awards blitz or brains

FWD scoops insurance awards blitz or brains

Nearly one in four adolescents carry invasive meningococcal disease without symptoms

Nearly one in four adolescents carry invasive meningococcal disease without symptoms

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

Vietnamese firms push digitalisation and sustainability under twin transition

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing

SAV and ACCA lead discussion on building trustworthy AI in auditing

AI a game changer for Vietnam’s banking industry

AI a game changer for Vietnam’s banking industry

Thai Nguyen pushes administrative digital transformation

Thai Nguyen pushes administrative digital transformation

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Green Buildings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Key trends shape industrial property

Key trends shape industrial property

The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

SLP charts strategic path through Vietnam’s industrial real estate market

SLP charts strategic path through Vietnam’s industrial real estate market

VIPF 2025 highlights Vietnam’s evolving real estate landscape

VIPF 2025 highlights Vietnam’s evolving real estate landscape

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020