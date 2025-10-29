The Hallmark earns Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum rating

The recognition was presented to developer Huong Viet Holdings on October 29 during the official launch of WiredScore in Vietnam, marking a new milestone for the country’s premium office market.

“Achieving Vietnam’s first WiredScore Platinum certification is a significant milestone for The Hallmark and a step forward in shaping smarter, more connected workplaces across the country,” said Karl Duy Truong, deputy CEO of Huong Viet Holdings.

“It reflects our commitment to building world-class workplaces where technology, sustainability, and user experience come together. We’re proud to set a new benchmark for digital connectivity in Vietnam and look forward to seeing more buildings embrace this shift towards smarter, more innovative office spaces,” he added.

WiredScore is a globally recognised certification that assesses and promotes buildings with exceptional digital connectivity and technological resilience. Founded in 2013 in New York, WiredScore has become the international standard trusted by top developers and landlords worldwide.

The Platinum level – the highest tier of WiredScore’s certification – is awarded only to properties that demonstrate best-in-class digital infrastructure, reliable high-speed connectivity, network redundancy, and future-proof systems designed to accommodate the rapidly changing demands of modern workplaces.

The certification made its debut in Vietnam this year. As the nation’s first Platinum-certified property, The Hallmark joins a global roster of elite properties delivering exceptional digital performance, positioning itself as a truly future-proof workplace. Tenants at The Hallmark, from leading financial institutions and global technology firms, can benefit from guaranteed connectivity resilience, minimised business disruption, and the ability to fully leverage advanced digital operations, from cloud-based services and the Internet of Things applications to hybrid working models.

This certification stands as both a milestone of distinction and a testament to The Hallmark’s forward-looking approach to operational excellence. Equipped with robust digital infrastructure, multiple fibre providers, and resilient backup systems, the building ensures uninterrupted connectivity and business continuity for its tenants.

In an environment where hybrid work and digital collaboration have become defining factors of business performance, The Hallmark enables organisations to operate with agility and confidence through its intelligent, future-proof network design. Beyond technological capability, the building integrates thoughtfully designed communal spaces, curated amenities, and an emphasis on occupant wellbeing – creating a professional environment that fosters both innovation and productivity.

By combining superior technology with an uncompromising dedication to tenant experience, The Hallmark continues to set new standards for smart, sustainable, and people-centric workplaces in Vietnam.

Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City’s new financial centre, The Hallmark has established itself as one of the most distinguished business addresses. The 30-story Grade A+ building reflects the developer’s vision to deliver a world-class workplace that fosters productivity, collaboration, and innovation.

Featuring panoramic views of the Saigon River, premium facilities, and cutting-edge sustainability standards, The Hallmark offers an elevated experience for forward-thinking companies. Its tenants include global corporations, financial institutions, and leading local enterprises seeking a prestigious location in an environment designed to enhance business performance and employee fulfilment.

The building has been recognised with multiple certificates and awards, including 'Best Office Development' at the 2023 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and the BCA Green Mark Gold certification, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and green development. These accolades reaffirm The Hallmark’s position as a market leader setting new benchmarks for premium, future-ready office spaces in Vietnam.

