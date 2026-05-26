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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

When real estate is no longer about projects, management capability determines who stays in the game

May 26, 2026 | 08:00
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Vietnam’s real estate industry is shifting from a growth story driven by land and speculation to one shaped by capital efficiency, operational capability and strategic governance. In the view of Jerry Nguyen, deputy general director of Investment and International Market Development at Hoa Binh Group, as the sector enters a new cycle, companies that survive and lead will not necessarily be those with the largest land banks, but those capable of operating as disciplined, technology-enabled urban development groups.
When real estate is no longer about projects, management capability determines who stays in the game
Jerry Nguyen, deputy general director of Investment and International Market Development at Hoa Binh Group

In previous growth cycles, the success of many Vietnamese real estate companies followed a familiar formula: securing attractive land banks, completing legal procedures at the right time, and launching projects during favourable market conditions. This approach delivered periods of rapid, sometimes explosive, growth, but it also revealed clear limitations once the market entered phases of correction and restructuring.

As the market moves into the 2026-2035 period, the operating environment has fundamentally changed. Capital has become more selective, buyers more cautious, regulatory frameworks more standardised, and funding costs structurally higher. In this context, competitive advantage no longer lies in the ability to “deliver the next project”, but in group-level management capability: how capital is allocated, how risk is governed, how portfolios are structured, and how long-term credibility is built with capital markets.

The industry now faces a pivotal question: should real estate companies continue to exist as collections of loosely connected projects, or evolve into urban development groups with genuine operating capability?

Real estate as a capital allocation industry

In developed economies, real estate has long ceased to be viewed merely as an activity of building and selling assets. It is a capital allocation industry, positioned at the intersection of finance, operations and urban development. Developers are expected to manage income-generating asset portfolios, control cyclical risk, and attract long-term institutional capital.

Within this framework, the concept of the capital allocator becomes central. The most resilient companies are not those that build the fastest or own the most land, but those that deploy capital in the right place, at the right time, and with the right risk structure. This capability increasingly determines whether a company can endure across cycles.

The 2026–2035 cycle will force Vietnamese real estate groups to shift away from project-centric growth towards platform-based operating models, where strategy, processes and standards are institutionalised at group level.

In the new cycle, the question is no longer how many projects a company can deliver, but whether capital markets, buyers and society are willing to place long-term trust in its management capability.

Six management capabilities that determine long-term viability

Capital allocation discipline

In earlier cycles, land acquisition and project decisions were often driven by expectations of asset price appreciation. In the new cycle, investment decisions must be grounded in cash flow analysis, cost of capital considerations, and risk tolerance.

This requires professional investment governance, where each project is evaluated as a financial investment using clear metrics such as internal rate of return, debt service coverage ratio, interest rate scenarios, and liquidity exit options. Without capital discipline, companies risk holding large land banks with trapped capital, weakened cash flows, and limited flexibility during market stress.

Governance aligned with capital market standards

Capital markets increasingly link credit access and valuation to transparency, governance quality, and risk measurement capability. Financial institutions are no longer satisfied with claims of sustainability or project-level greenness; they assess whether companies possess reliable data systems, board-level oversight, and disciplined decision-making frameworks.

Requirements such as emissions data, life-cycle assessments, environmental product declarations, and independently assured environmental, social, and governance reporting are rapidly becoming prerequisites for accessing long-term capital at reasonable cost. Governance is no longer reputational; it is existential.

Product strategy centred on affordability

Following recent volatility, Vietnam’s housing market is clearly shifting from speculation towards owner-occupier demand. Liquidity is no longer driven by narratives or short-term price expectations, but by genuine affordability: household income, interest rates, and monthly repayment capacity.

At group level, this requires a coherent product strategy built around a housing ladder that reflects different stages of household wealth accumulation. Products must be optimised not only for construction cost, but for life-cycle affordability, including operating and maintenance expenses, to preserve long-term liquidity and asset value.

Urban development capability linked to infrastructure

In a rapidly urbanising environment, control over development space is becoming increasingly critical. Land should no longer be evaluated purely by geographic distance, but by travel time to employment centres, services, and logistics hubs.

Transit-Oriented Development illustrates how infrastructure can function as a value-creation tool rather than a cost. Developers capable of mapping land along infrastructure corridors, anticipating population flows, and aligning product design accordingly will hold a significant advantage in the new cycle.

Execution capability enabled by technology and supply chains

Strategy creates value only if execution is effective. Rising input costs and tightening ESG requirements mean that execution can no longer rely on manual processes or low-cost labour advantages.

Leading global developers are deploying BIM 4D-5D, AI, digital supply chain management, and modular construction techniques to control cost, schedule, quality and emissions. Technology and data are no longer support functions; they form the backbone of modern real estate operations.

Restructuring and M&A capability

Every restructuring cycle creates opportunities to acquire high-quality land, distressed projects, or strategic partnerships at more rational valuations. Capturing these opportunities requires legal, financial, and post-merger integration capability, not merely price negotiation skills.

Well-organised companies with standardised data and fast decision-making processes are structurally advantaged in expanding scale and upgrading portfolios during the 2026-2035 period.

If the new real estate cycle is viewed metaphorically, the successful company resembles an urban development platform rather than a project developer. It operates with capital discipline, institutional-grade governance, affordability-led product strategy, infrastructure-integrated planning, and long-term execution capability.

Vietnam continues to benefit from strong structural drivers: economic growth, urbanisation, and unmet housing demand. However, not all companies will traverse the full cycle. Advantage will accrue to those that transition early from project sponsors to true urban developers, enterprises capable of earning long-term confidence from capital markets, buyers and society.

In this new environment, the defining question for leadership is no longer, “Which project should we develop next?” but “Does our organisation possess the management capability to remain in the game, and lead it, over the next two decades?”

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By Jerry Nguyen (Nguyen Kinh Luan)

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Hoa Binh Group green buildings capital market

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