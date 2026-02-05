Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Over the past decade, Vietnam’s infrastructure and urban landscape have undergone significant transformation. Just two years ago, Vietnam ranked 28th among the top countries and regions for LEED outside the US. In 2025, the country surged 20 positions to rank eighth globally, its first entry into the top 10.

This achievement was announced at the “LEED Success Story of Vietnam 2025” event, jointly organised by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) in association with Daikin Vietnam.

Santanu D. Gupta, associate director and market development of GBCI East India, Bangladesh, African and Vietnam, looking back on LEED’s journey in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s entry into the global top 10 reflects the rapid growth of green buildings certified under international standards – spanning offices, factories, commercial developments, education facilities, and healthcare projects.

The adoption of rating systems focused on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and indoor environmental quality has increasingly become an integral part of long-term strategies for project owners.

In this context, LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the global green building certification system developed by the USGBC, has become one of the most widely adopted international benchmarks in Vietnam.

Beyond certification, LEED plays a critical role in assessing infrastructure performance and informing strategic decision-making for developers and building owners across the country. It has also become a key rating system for enhancing developer credibility and investor confidence.

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director of GBCI India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, said, “LEED’s adoption in Vietnam has been driven by commercial real estate and industrial manufacturing and warehouse segments. Vietnam has seen a surge in investments in industrial parks, which have attracted top manufacturers to put up their operations in Vietnam."

"All these assets – developers and end users – have aggressive sustainability goals and LEED has helped this journey. The certification is increasingly linked to environmental, social, and governance and sustainable finance. Global reference bodies such as ICMA and CBI have now included LEED within their frameworks for green bonds and green loans, signalling a shift from commitments to evidence and performance.”

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director of GBCI India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, speaking at the event on February 4

He also noted that many private banks in Vietnam were focused on mitigating risk by investing in assets that enhance long-term value. Certification systems such as LEED support this approach by ensuring that performance is measured, tracked, and verified, contributing to stronger risk management outcomes.

Santanu Dutta Gupta, associate director – market development at GBCI for East India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and African Markets, said, “LEED initiatives support a low-carbon transition, with financial institutions acting as both adopters and enablers of green buildings.”

It was highlighted that multiple banks, including HSBC Vietnam, have established themselves as leaders in green banking by achieving LEED certifications. Techcombank, Vietcombank Tower, Standard Chartered, and CIMB have also achieved such certifications for offices and branches to support their net-zero commitments.

Through its role in administering and certifying, the GBCI has worked closely with businesses, developers, and consultants to integrate green building rating systems into the practical realities of design, construction, and building operations. This collaboration has significantly contributed to improving the quality, resilience, and sustainability of Vietnam’s built environment.

Vietnam is now home to hundreds of LEED-certified projects, representing tens of millions of square metres of certified floor area. Growth in both the number and scale of projects demonstrates that the certification is no longer a pilot or experimental concept, but a credible, market-ready benchmark enabling buildings to optimise operational performance, reduce emissions, and enhance occupant experience.

Representatives from the community of experts, consultants, and businesses gathered at the event

The event highlighted how international rating systems can be applied flexibly and effectively within Vietnam. The programme provided a platform for professional exchange among developers, consultants, contractors, and sustainability experts. The insights and lessons shared are expected to further accelerate green building adoption.

According to a GBCI representative, the evolution of green building standards in Vietnam reflects a broader shift – from an initial focus on upfront capital costs to a more holistic view of lifecycle performance. LEED-certified projects deliver environmental benefits and also enhance economic efficiency, increase asset value, and create healthier living and working environments.

Hosting the event at Daikin Air Tower carried symbolic significance, representing innovation and commitment to sustainable development within the construction sector. The building demonstrates how international design and technology solutions can be successfully integrated to meet local operational needs in Vietnam.

At the event, USGBC and GBCI reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their partnership with Vietnam to advance green infrastructure, support access to international standards, and contribute to long-term sustainable development.

The event presenters include Minh Ha – Kingspan Vietnam, John Campbell - Savills Vietnam, Quang Do – Greenviet, Vu Linh Quang – ARDOR Green, Vang Le – ISD Engineering and Daikin Vietnam.

Vietnam ranks 28th worldwide in terms of green buildings With over 250 LEED-certified constructions over the last decade, Vietnam is increasingly demonstrating the relevance of green aspects in architectural design, operations, and the maintenance of existing buildings.

More green buildings in Vietnam need to be realised Vietnam needs to construct more green buildings to achieve its emission reduction goals, instead of focusing on winning green building recognition certificates.