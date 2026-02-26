Kusto Home brings value-centric vision to Hanoi's shifting luxury market

(Photo: Kusto Home)

As 2026 gets under way, the real estate landscape in the capital is no longer defined by scale alone, but by resilient growth driven by fundamental demand. Market intelligence from late 2025 shows primary prices in the luxury sector have stabilised at an average of VND91 million per square metre, with absorbency rates exceeding 90 per cent – indicating that high-net-worth buyers remain active and are pursuing assets that meet international benchmarks.

This resilience is fundamentally anchored by a 'triple engine' of drivers: massive infrastructure projects – notably the Ring Roads connecting the new administrative hub with international gateways – transparent policy frameworks, and a surge in overseas funding. As Vietnam emerges as a focal point for global capital in the ASEAN region, the influx of international experts and C-suite executives is responsible for a new category of demand for living spaces that offer a sophisticated ecosystem mirroring their global lifestyle standards.

Current data indicates a significant transition in buyer behaviour among Hanoi’s elite, where the 2026 cycle marks the end of 'standardized luxury' and the beginning of an era characterized by bespoke, emotional resonance. Today’s sophisticated investors in the capital prioritise heritage, identity, and profound community connections over generic amenities, seeking a 'mirror' that reflects their personal values and aesthetic sensibilities.

However, a critical market gap remains – a discernible shortage of residential projects defined by a coherent development philosophy and a distinct cultural identity. This vacuum presents a strategic opportunity for developers like Kusto Home , who view real estate as more than a mere transaction of square meters, focusing instead on the long-term living experience and sustainable value over short-term capital gains.

In an increasingly bifurcated market, the West Lake precinct remains the paramount growth pole and a safe haven for capital preservation. As land funds in the central core become non-existent, West Lake represents the ultimate intersection of heritage and future potential. Despite its prestige, the area still lacks projects with sufficient depth to truly elevate the spiritual and mental wellbeing of its residents – a void Kusto Home is prepared to fill.

The entry of Kusto Home into this market is a calculated move, aligning its international track record with a deep-rooted respect for local values. By choosing this strategic location for its next leap, the developer aims to introduce a new living benchmark that responds to the refined taste of Hanoians who value identity and lifestyle values as much as the physical structure itself.

At the core of Kusto Home’s expansion lies its 'Beyond Property' philosophy – a human-centric approach that sees real estate as a foundation for holistic living. Rooted in Kusto Group's origins in Kazakhstan, a nation known for its rich multicultural heritage, this philosophy guides a distinctive approach – one that respect local identity while integrating global expertise and international standards to deliver truly differentiated value. This approach transcends conventional development by focusing on 'placemaking' – the meticulous creation of environments where nature-inspired design, communal culture, and individual wellbeing coexist in harmony.

The success of Diamond Island and Urban Green in Ho Chi Minh City serves as a testament to this approach. Diamond Island redefined resort-style living for an elite community, while Urban Green demonstrated a profound understanding of the modern urban family’s psyche. As Kusto Home initiates its Hanoi chapter, it does so with the maturity of a brand that only builds when success is certain, ensuring each project is a meticulously crafted legacy rather than a mass-produced product.

Diamond Island, Kusto Home's flagship development that set the resort-style living benchmark in Vietnam. Photo: Kusto Home

Kusto Home's vision for Hanoi prioritises enduring excellence over volume. By blending international standards with local insights, the developer aims to address key gaps in the current market – namely, the shortage of projects with clear narratives and sustainable philosophies.

In the 2026 cycle, with market transparency taking centre stage, Kusto Home's developments are positioned as a key reference point for discerning buyers. The developer's focus is not on short-term sales trends but on long-term resident satisfaction. Its upcoming projects set out to give the capital what it deserves – a legacy of clear standards, sustainable values, and lasting quality built for generations to come.