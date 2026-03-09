Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Tetra Pak Binh Duong has been awarded LEED Version 4 Gold certification

On March 5, the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. announced that Vietnam ranked eighth in 2025, with 2.6 million square metres of LEED-certified space across 100 projects. The ranking, based on data released in February, is the first time Vietnam has appeared in the list.

Just two years ago, Vietnam ranked 28th among countries and regions outside the US for LEED certification, underscoring the rapid acceleration of green building adoption in the country.

Rank Country / Region Gross Square Meters Project Count United States 50,129,093 2,228 1. Mainland China 26,645,737 1,939 2. India 16,111,512 611 3. Canada 8,450,146 288 4. Republic of Korea 3,879,192 100 5. Mexico 3,294,953 144 6. Hong Kong SAR of PRC 3,158,950 96 7. Brazil 2,933,631 171 8. Vietnam 2,602,797 100 9. Sweden 2,564,921 183 10. United Arab Emirates 2,251,714 174

Vietnam outperformed several developed markets, including Sweden and the UAE. Globally, more than 7,500 commercial projects were LEED-certified in 2025, representing over 147 million sq.m of certified gross floor area.

According to USGBC, the ranking is based on total annual certified gross sq.m of LEED projects, reflecting the scale and development momentum of sustainable building activity. Vietnam’s inclusion in the global top 10 signals increased developer participation, along with stronger alignment between real estate investment strategies and environmental standards.

The increase of LEED-certified projects in Vietnam reflects a broader structural shift in the property market, where environmental performance and operational efficiency are becoming key competitive factors. Office buildings, industrial facilities, and mixed-use developments have increasingly adopted green certification frameworks to attract multinational tenants, meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and reduce long-term operating costs.

International occupiers, particularly those in the manufacturing and technology sectors, continue to drive demand for certified buildings as corporate sustainability targets increasingly shape leasing decisions. At the same time, developers are beginning to embed sustainability considerations earlier in the development lifecycle, rather than treating certification as an element added only at the final stage.

Industry observers note that Vietnam’s improved ranking reflects market maturity rather than a temporary surge. Over the past decade, green building adoption has shifted from niche projects to a more mainstream development strategy, supported by growing awareness among investors, regulators, and end-users.

The expansion of LEED-certified space also aligns with broader regional trends, as Asia continues to lead global growth in green construction. Developers are increasingly balancing sustainability targets with financial performance, positioning green certification as both an environmental and commercial strategy.

The expanding adoption of internationally recognised green standards is reshaping investment dynamics in Vietnam’s real estate market. Beyond projected returns, investors are increasingly assessing operational transparency, resource efficiency, and occupier quality when underwriting assets.

Certified buildings offer measurable benchmarks on energy use, emissions and water management, strengthening cost control and long-term income resilience. While certification alone does not guarantee yield premiums, alignment with ESG screening criteria can enhance liquidity and valuation stability, particularly among institutional and cross-border capital.

Luca Vadala, national head of Business Development, IFM Services, Savills Vietnam and LEED Green Associate, noted, “Industrial and logistics assets are increasingly leading Vietnam’s sustainability transition. The market is moving beyond design-stage certification towards measurable operational performance across existing facilities. Sustainability today is about lifecycle cost optimisation, quantifiable environmental impact reduction, and creating healthier workplaces that support long-term asset value.”

As more assets adopt measurable sustainability practices, green performance is increasingly integrated into asset valuation frameworks rather than treated as a standalone initiative. This evolution signals a maturing market where environmental standards, operational transparency, and financial resilience are becoming closely interconnected.

AstraZeneca Vietnam office in Hanoi receives LEED Gold certification AstraZeneca Vietnam announced on August 21 that it has been awarded the LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its new office in Hanoi, marking an important milestone in its sustainable development strategy and long-term commitment in Vietnam.

AkzoNobel secures Vietnam’s first LEED Gold factory certification AkzoNobel is setting a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing in Vietnam’s paints and coatings industry, reaffirming its global commitment to green innovation and environmental responsibility.