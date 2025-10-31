CityLand Group honoured at 2025 Vietnam Property Awards

At the awards ceremony held on October 24, Meliá Forest Bay Phu Quoc was honoured as Best Resort Development, underscoring CityLand Group’s strategic foresight and long-term vision in premium hospitality. The recognition reaffirms the Group’s position as one of Vietnam’s leading multi-sector corporations.

This award underscores CityLand Group’s strong competitiveness and strategic vision in the luxury real estate market, while reflecting the growing influence of Vietnamese developers in driving sustainable tourism in line with global standards.

Nestled in the Rach Tram area of Phu Quoc, Meliá Forest Bay Phu Quoc is among the few rare destinations in Vietnam that offer an authentic, one-of-a-kind retreat, where the lush greenery of the forest meets the whispers of rivers, mountains, and sea, painting a breathtaking portrait of nature in harmony.

Managed by Meliá Hotels International, the world-renowned hospitality group from Spain, the hotel is a sanctuary where guests can rediscover tranquillity in the pristine beauty of the island and the nostalgic charm of traditional fishing villages. Together, these elements create a world-class resort experience that honours both modern luxury and local cultural identity.

According to the award organisers, the Best Resort Development category features one of the most rigorous selection processes, with criteria spanning from architectural design and construction quality to guest experience, sustainability, and brand development strategy.

Meliá Forest Bay Phu Quoc captured the hearts of the independent judging panel through its seamless integration of contemporary local aesthetics and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainable development, setting a new benchmark for Vietnam’s luxury resort real estate industry.

Featuring a full range of 5-star amenities, Meliá Forest Bay Phu Quoc is designed to offer guests an immersive and restorative experience. Its nature-inspired spa, infinity pool, fine dining options, and wellness facilities create a serene setting that reflects the island’s natural beauty and calm atmosphere.

“We are honoured that Meliá Forest Bay Phu Quoc has been recognised at the 2025 Vietnam Property Awards,” said a CityLand Group representative. “For us, every project is more than a development – it’s an expression of lifestyle and humanity. This recognition is both a moment of pride and a reminder of our commitment to creating spaces where people and nature thrive together in balance and harmony.”

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone for CityLand Group in Vietnam’s luxury resort real estate sector, reinforcing its vision to develop projects that meet international standards while preserving cultural authenticity.

As a reputable multi-sector corporation with a strong presence in urban, commercial, and high-end real estate, CityLand Group has consistently asserted its leading position through a portfolio of landmark developments in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Phu Quoc.

In partnership with Meliá Hotels International, CityLand Group continues to pioneer sustainable resort models that blend emotional experiences with environmental stewardship, contributing to elevating Vietnam’s tourism industry on the global hospitality map.

