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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green Climate Fund to finance $50 million for Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund

July 03, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
On July 2, Green Climate Fund greenlit an investment worth $50 million for Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund, managed by Mekong Capital.
Green Climate Fund to finance $50 million for Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund

Agriculture employs a large share of the workforce in Vietnam and Laos, leaving a substantial share of the population dependent on a climate-vulnerable sector exposed to floods, typhoons, drought, rising temperatures, and saline intrusion.

Although both countries' national climate plans call for low-emission, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable aquaculture, private investment remains far below what is needed. Barriers include high upfront costs, long payback times, limited access to knowledge and technology, and insufficient policy support.

The Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund (MERF) will accelerate the transition to climate-resilient and low-emission agriculture, forestry, and aquaculture in Vietnam and Laos by investing in 10-12 climate agricultural companies and supporting their growth. Through a blended-finance structure, it will mobilise private capital to expand climate-resilient regenerative agriculture and low-emission land-use practices across the Lower Mekong Region.

Over its twelve-year lifespan, MERF is expected to reach around 279,400 people directly and a further 33,262 indirectly, and to deliver about 8.5 million tCO2eq in emission reductions, alongside new jobs, stronger market access, and improved income resilience for farmers.

Managed by Mekong Capital, a regional private equity fund manager, and with Deutsche Bank as the Accredited Entity responsible for oversight, monitoring, and supervision, the project will use concessional climate finance to crowd private capital into a market where it remains scarce.

MERF advances GCF's objective to catalyse private sector investment and its strategic priorities on supporting food systems and mobilising finance at scale.

Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth

Agribank and the French Development Agency have signed a climate finance credit facility, marking a new step in international financial cooperation to promote green growth in Vietnam.
UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

The UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator in Vietnam has announced its 2026 cohort of 13 businesses developing scalable solutions to support the country's low-carbon transition.
Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

The Ministry of Finance has signed 11 on-lending agreements worth $240 million funded by Japanese official development assistance loans for two major development projects in eight northern mountainous provinces.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
climate fund green energy Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund mekong capital green finance

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