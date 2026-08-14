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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Australia commit $2.3 million to agricultural research

August 14, 2026 | 09:00
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Vietnam and Australia have agreed in principle to invest A$3.3 million ($2.3 million) in two new research projects focused on fisheries in the Mekong subregion and mabé pearl development, while unveiling a 10-year strategy for agricultural research cooperation through to 2035.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) and the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) on August 13 announced an agricultural research cooperation strategy for 2026-2035, marking a new phase of bilateral cooperation in research, innovation, and agricultural development.

Photo:

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep speaks with representatives of ACIAR. Photo: MAE

Alongside the 10-year strategy, the two sides agreed in principle on an investment of A$3.3 million ($2.3 million), together with in-kind contributions, for two new research projects in the Mekong subregion and Khanh Hoa province. The projects will focus on fishery development, improving community livelihoods, and strengthening resilience to climate change.

At a meeting with ACIAR in Canberra on August 11, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation built up over more than three decades.

He said the new phase of cooperation would build on the foundations already established under the framework of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on delivering practical and effective research outcomes.

Science and innovation are regarded as key foundations for Vietnam’s agricultural sector to shift towards a low-emission, resource-efficient growth model while maintaining food security and strengthening its competitiveness in international markets.

Dr. Nick Austin, acting director-general of ACIAR, said the two countries are well-placed to take agricultural research cooperation to a new level over the next decade.

“We are delighted to partner with the MAE with a shared vision towards 2035. Through a deep and strategic partnership in agricultural research and innovation, Vietnam and Australia will work together to advance sustainable development, green transition, carbon neutrality, and resilience to global challenges,” Dr. Austin said.

The first venture, named Fish Tech Plus, has a budget of A$480,000 ($330,000) for Vietnam and will begin implementation this month. It aims to strengthen the capacity of agencies, organisations, and communities to manage and develop rivers. Research, training, and demonstration activities will focus on fish-friendly infrastructure solutions, protecting fisheries resources, and reducing impacts on the livelihoods of communities dependent on river systems.

The initiative will also encourage gender equality and social inclusion, creating greater opportunities for women, people with disabilities, and vulnerable groups to participate in research, training, production activities, and benefit from livelihood development solutions.

Meanwhile, ACIAR is expected to provide around A$2.8 million ($1.9 million) to support development of the mabé pearl industry in Khanh Hoa province, which is scheduled to begin in January 2027. The industry involves the commercial cultivation and processing of dome-shaped cultured blister pearls.

ACIAR began agricultural research cooperation with Vietnam in 1993. Over more than three decades, Australia has invested more than A$194 million ($134 million) in around 280 research projects focused on or directly involving Vietnam.

The funding has supported a wide range of areas, from crop production, livestock, fisheries, and forestry to resource management, value chain development, and strengthening research capacity.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
agricultural australia ACIAR

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