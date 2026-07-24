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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

American Express and ALL Accor expand global partnership

July 24, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
American Express and ALL Accor announced a new global partnership rolling out from 2026 across 12 locations, introducing elite status matching and a new Membership Rewards points transfer option.

HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express and ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty program, announced a new global partnership rolling out beginning in 2026 across 12 locations, introducing elite status matching and a new Membership Rewards® points transfer option for eligible Card Members.

American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

Launching in phases across Hong Kong, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, the partnership is designed to elevate the travel journey, from booking and planning to on-property recognition and rewards, across Accor's portfolio of more than 45 brands worldwide, including Raffles, Fairmont and Sofitel.

"Travel remains an important part of the lifestyle of many of our Card Members in Asia, and we are increasingly seeking experiences that are more personalized, rewarding and connected," said Walter Liu, Head of Asia Region at American Express. "Together with Accor, we're amplifying the value of two trusted global brands by pairing meaningful recognition with greater redemption flexibility to deliver elevated, end-to-end experiences for our Card Members in Hong Kong and beyond."

"At Accor, we are committed to creating richer and more personalized travel experiences through our diverse brand portfolio and global hotel network." said Kent Zhu, CEO of Greater China at Accor. "Our partnership with American Express builds on the strengths of both organizations to offer Hong Kong American Express Card Members greater flexibility and more travel choices. Whether travelling for business, leisure or discovering destinations around the world, members can enjoy a wide range of hospitality, dining and lifestyle experiences across Accor's brands."

Anchored by elite status matching into ALL Accor and complemented by a new Membership Rewards® points transfer option to ALL Accor, the partnership expands the power and value of American Express Membership.

Membership Rewards® Points Transfer

The partnership expands the flexibility and value of American Express Membership Rewards®, giving eligible Card Members a new option to transfer points to the ALL Accor loyalty program. Eligible Card Members in Hong Kong can transfer their Membership Rewards points at a rate of 25 Membership Rewards points to 1 ALL Accor Reward point. The minimum Membership Rewards points required to transfer to ALL Accor Reward Point are 25,000 Membership Rewards points, in multiples of 12,500 Membership Rewards points, in the same transfer.

Transferred points may be redeemed within the ALL Accor program across its vast global hotel network of 45 hotel brands, dining, experiences, and more than 110 partners, in accordance with ALL Accor program terms and conditions.

Elite Status Match for Eligible Card Members

Eligible American Express Card Members will be able to match their American Express status to an equivalent tier within ALL Accor, unlocking enhanced travel benefits and meaningful on-property recognition when staying at participating Accor properties around the world, including:

American Express Platinum® Card Members will be eligible to receive ALL Accor Gold status which includes free Wi-Fi, welcome amenities, late check-out, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability) and bonus ALL Accor points. Details of the launch date for the Elite Status Match benefit in Hong Kong will be announced at a later date.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com/hk, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

By PR Newswire


American Express
ALL Accor

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TagTag:
american express ALL Accor American Express partnership Global partnership rollout Membership Rewards transfer

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