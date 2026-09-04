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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

1win Charity assists 35,000 Latin American families across four regional initiatives

September 04, 2026 | 09:49
(0) user say
1win Charity delivered humanitarian assistance to roughly 35,000 families across Colombia, Venezuela, and Chile during 2026 through four distinct regional relief programmes.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 –1win Charity has supported approximately 35,000 families across Latin America through four humanitarian initiatives carried out in Colombia, Venezuela, and Chile in 2026. Over $100,000 was directed to emergency relief and recovery efforts, including emergency rescue equipment, construction materials, food, drinking water, medicine, hygiene products, and direct on-the-ground assistance.

1win Charity relief supplies distribution in Latin America

1win Charity relief supplies distribution in Latin America

The latest response followed the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10, 2026. The support from 1win Charity reached nearly 2,000 people, who received drinking water, food and hygiene kits, warm meals, blankets, sleeping mats, and first-aid supplies. A member of the 1win VIP community, Valentina Gómez, and Colombian creator Yeferson Cossio visited the affected communities to deliver relief.

Earlier in the year, 1win Charity supported more than 8,000 families after the June earthquakes in Venezuela. Working alongside local emergency organizations, hospitals, and community leaders, 1win delivered food, water, hygiene products, medicines, and medical supplies across affected communities in Caracas, La Guaira, and Miranda.

In Chile, 1win Charity carried out two major relief initiatives. Following extreme rainfall, winds, and storm surges in July, 1win Charity volunteers joined cleanup and debris-removal efforts in Quillón and Bulnes, while the organization provided rescue boats, drinking water, tools, protective equipment, and other provisions to communities and emergency teams.

The response followed an earlier initiative in the wake of devastating wildfires in Biobío and Ñuble, which burned more than 34,000 hectares. At the beginning of 2026, together with professional boxer Andrés Campos and the Chilean National Content Creators, 1win Charity supplied drinking water and emergency kits. Combined, the two Chilean initiatives supported approximately 20,000 families.

"For us, a long-term commitment to Latin America means being present all the time — during the happy celebrations and when communities face their most difficult moments. Our approach is to listen to local needs, work with trusted partners, and provide practical support where it can make a real difference," 1win Charity representatives mentioned.

https://1win.charity/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 1win

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TagTag:
1win Charity latin american Latin American families

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