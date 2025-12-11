ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Closing out 2025, Vietnam's textile and garment export turnover has been estimated at $46 billion, up 5.6 per cent from 2024. The United States remains the sector's primary market, while Vietnam continues to rank among the world's top three textile and garment exporters.

The sector's impressive trade surplus of $21 billion underscores its crucial role in the national trade balance. Also, the domestic value-added rate has risen to approximately 52 per cent, reflecting increasing self-sufficiency in local raw material supply, a challenge long considered one of the industry's most persistent.

The importance of stable capital flows

As Vietnam enters a more competitive playing field, the demand for quality and consistency grows. Thanks to the sector's “quality-first” strategy and Vietnam's political and macroeconomic stability, the country continues to secure trust and orders from demanding global markets.

Speaking at ACB ’s conference on “Textile & Garment Industry – Supply Chain: Solutions Amid Volatility” last October, Vu Duc Giang, chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), reaffirmed the essential role of credit institutions in enabling Vietnamese enterprises to accelerate growth, capture market opportunities, and stay resilient amid fluctuations in the global economy.

During the conference, ACB signed multiple financing agreements with textile and garment enterprises, reinforcing its commitment to long-term partnerships

According to ACB deputy CEO Ngo Tan Long, the bank has supported the textile and garment industry for many years and is expanding its financing portfolio for 2025-2027. “We understand the specific characteristics of the industry, so we have designed tailored financing options which include unsecured lending based on cash flow with credit limits up to twice the borrower's equity, and medium- to long-term credit frameworks that allow enterprises to invest in machinery without undergoing repeated assessments,” he remarked.

According to VITAS, “Greenisation – Digitalisation” will be the key development direction for 2026, aiming to help enterprises strengthen internal capacity and improve competitiveness as sustainable and eco-friendly fashion rises globally.

In alignment with this shift, ACB has allocated VND5 trillion ($189.6 million) through its Green Credit Package, offering interest rates 2-3 percentage points lower than conventional loans.

As the sector continues pursuing ambitious export targets in 2026, businesses remain highly interested in ACB's exchange-rate and interest-rate hedging tools, along with cost-optimised international payment solutions. The bank noted that 70-80 per cent of its online trade finance and international payment services are now automated, significantly shortening processing times and improving operational convenience. All solutions are developed and recommended based on each enterprise's practical needs.

Vietnam's textile sector: a strong magnet for FDI

Data from the General Department of Customs shows that in the first 10 months of 2025, textiles and footwear ranked among the top six export groups of foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, generating $6.5 billion in export value. The textile and garment industry continues to attract foreign investment from South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and India, with more than 3,000 projects operating nationally.

ACB provides financial solution packages tailored to the practical needs of textile and garment enterprises

To ensure this substantial capital inflow's effective investment and to strengthen Vietnam's position in the global textile landscape, ACB provides stage-specific financial solutions to help foreign-invested enterprises integrate smoothly into the local business environment:

Assessment & establishment stage : multi-currency account opening, legal and banking advisory, and initial payment support.

Factory construction stage : import financing for machinery, construction guarantees, and international payments.

Production stage : trade finance, medium- and long-term credit, and cash flow management.

Expansion stage : preferential international payment fees, foreign-exchange products, flexible credit, and ERP connectivity support.

These services are supported by ACB's multilingual team, specialised in English, Chinese, and Korean, enabling enterprises to shorten administrative procedures and adapt more smoothly to Vietnam's landscape.

ACB representatives also noted that the bank has been working with corporate clients to plan financial management for the entire year of 2026. Many customers have production schedules fully booked through Q1/2026 and are actively negotiating orders for Q2. In provinces affected by storms and flooding in northern and central Vietnam, ACB is offering special preferential lending to support post-disaster reconstruction and maintain manufacturing continuity.

With financial solutions “designed and tailored” specifically for the textile and garment sector – for both domestic and foreign enterprises – ACB confirms with confidence its dedication to meeting the industry's development needs under any market conditions.

For more information on financial solutions for textile and garment enterprises, visit ACB branches and transaction offices nationally or contact the 24/7 customer centre: +84 28 38 247 247.

Non-performing loans pose challenge to banking sector Managing non-performing loans (NPLs) remains a major concern for banks in 2025.

Seeking to tap into Vietnam's gene sequencing market With huge potential to become a genomics hub of the region, Vietnam has been urged to ready its infrastructure, and policies to create better conditions for businesses and partners.