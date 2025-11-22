US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

This key milestone marks a significant step forward in OrthoLite ’s strategy to localise the entire product creation process from end-to-end while strengthening the company's production capabilities to better support regional and global brand partners.

OrthoLite North Vietnam (ONV) is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that catalyses local-for-local production and service. OrthoLite's commitment to the northern Vietnam region furthers its unique global vertical integration strategy and investment in its owned and operated facilities.

Led by country manager Michael Hsu, the new ONV facility offers local production, which reduces lead times and enhances supply chain resilience. OrthoLite's global quality standards ensure consistency and excellence across all foam formulations, assuring the highest standards while qualifying new programmes, reducing waste, and launching advanced digital monitoring tools for transparency and reliability.

“The northern Vietnam region represents part of OrthoLite's global production strategy to align our factories and provide efficient and exemplary service directly to our local partners and tier 1 factories,” said Hsu. “With this strategic expansion, OrthoLite is well positioned to deliver high-performance comfort solutions locally for global brands.”

On October 30, Coats announced the completion of its acquisition of OrthoLite, which specialises in open-cell foam insole technology. The acquisition of OrthoLite is the latest step in Coats' ambition to shape the future of the global apparel and footwear supply chain through innovation, sustainability, and digital technologies that improve quality, efficiency, and performance.

