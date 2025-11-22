Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

November 22, 2025 | 11:25
(0) user say
OrthoLite, an American manufacturer of footwear materials, on November 21 announced the opening of a new facility in Ninh Binh.
US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

This key milestone marks a significant step forward in OrthoLite ’s strategy to localise the entire product creation process from end-to-end while strengthening the company's production capabilities to better support regional and global brand partners.

OrthoLite North Vietnam (ONV) is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that catalyses local-for-local production and service. OrthoLite's commitment to the northern Vietnam region furthers its unique global vertical integration strategy and investment in its owned and operated facilities.

Led by country manager Michael Hsu, the new ONV facility offers local production, which reduces lead times and enhances supply chain resilience. OrthoLite's global quality standards ensure consistency and excellence across all foam formulations, assuring the highest standards while qualifying new programmes, reducing waste, and launching advanced digital monitoring tools for transparency and reliability.

“The northern Vietnam region represents part of OrthoLite's global production strategy to align our factories and provide efficient and exemplary service directly to our local partners and tier 1 factories,” said Hsu. “With this strategic expansion, OrthoLite is well positioned to deliver high-performance comfort solutions locally for global brands.”

On October 30, Coats announced the completion of its acquisition of OrthoLite, which specialises in open-cell foam insole technology. The acquisition of OrthoLite is the latest step in Coats' ambition to shape the future of the global apparel and footwear supply chain through innovation, sustainability, and digital technologies that improve quality, efficiency, and performance.

Textile, garment, and footwear see export turnover of $71 billion Textile, garment, and footwear see export turnover of $71 billion

Vietnam's textile, garment, and footwear industries recorded a total export value of $71 billion in 2024, indicating an impressive recovery amid the challenging global economic environment.
Footwear brands make clear unease over elevated tariffs Footwear brands make clear unease over elevated tariffs

As Vietnam enters key tariff negotiations with the United States, global footwear brands are helping to frame the discussion in terms of supply chain stability.
Vietnam's leather-footwear industry sees double-digit export growth in H1 Vietnam's leather-footwear industry sees double-digit export growth in H1

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry posted more than $14 billion in total export value in the first six months of the year, reaffirming its resilience and strategic position in the global supply chain.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ortholite footwear the US manufacturing FDI

Related Contents

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

Luxshare-ICT Group plans investment expansion in Vietnam

Luxshare-ICT Group plans investment expansion in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Proposals aim to improve legal framework for investment

Proposals aim to improve legal framework for investment

Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and US make progress in fifth trade negotiation round

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

Latest News ⁄ Investing

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

New criteria proposed for offshore wind funding

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Vietnam moves into new phase of private-public collaboration

Vietnam moves into new phase of private-public collaboration

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

HDF Energy plans $500 million green investment in Vietnam

HDF Energy plans $500 million green investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020