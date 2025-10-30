Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

The event aims to foster exchange, cooperation, and innovation. It is being jointly organised by CHAOYU EXPO and Vinexad, with the support of various associations such as the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association and the Vietnam E-commerce Association, and authorities.

The opening ceremony of IEAE Hanoi 2025. Photo: Vinexad

IEAE Hanoi covers a display area of ​​up to 6,000 square metres. It is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors, including businesses, buyers, distributors, and technology enthusiasts.

IEAE promises to deliver a wide range of products and exciting experiences, creating opportunities for collaboration and strongly promoting the transformation, upgrading, and technological development of consumer electronics and home appliances .

Exhibition zones include consumer electronics, home appliances, and electronic components and accessories.

Consumer electronics features audiovisual products such as smart speakers, headphones, and livestreaming devices, as well as trending wearable technologies including smartwatches and smart glasses. In addition, mobile phone and tablet accessories, gaming and computer peripherals, and in-car mobile electronics are also being showcased. This diversity offers visitors a comprehensive view of the latest products and cutting-edge technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

At the home appliances zone, the smart home appliance sector has made remarkable strides. At IEAE, many standout products are taking centre stage, including smart ovens and smart rice cookers in the kitchen appliances category; air purifiers and robot vacuums in the eco-friendly electrical appliances category; and health and personal care devices such as electric toothbrushes, massage guns, and hair dryers.

IEAE Hanoi 2025. Photo: Vinexad

These products highlight the vast potential of smart home technologies in enhancing quality of life and deliver increasingly convenient and modern living experiences to consumers.

At the electronic components and accessories area, the exhibition is presenting a wide range of foundational products for electronics manufacturing, including electronic components, circuit boards, sensors, and more. Whether you are an electronics manufacturer, industry expert, or research and development organisation, this is the ideal platform to connect, exchange, and explore technological solutions that drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Within the framework of IEAE 2025, a series of seminars and industry-focused activities are taking place, featuring the participation of leading experts, associations, and reputable organisations from Vietnam and abroad. The sessions are focusing on global trends, technological innovation, management strategies, and value chain cooperation, helping businesses enhance competitiveness and seize opportunities in the context of global production shifts.

They include business networking activities and talk shows. The business-to-business matching programme, designed specifically for VIP buyers, serves as a direct connection platform, building effective trade bridges between supply and demand. This programme enables participating companies to engage with buyers on product performance, processes, and other aspects, thereby accelerating the realisation of potential partnerships.

In addition, collaborations with KOLs and influencers are helping to amplify the exhibition's outreach to the public.

