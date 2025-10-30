Corporate

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

October 30, 2025 | 17:40
The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) is taking place from October 30 to November 1 in Hanoi, bringing together more than 260 exhibitors with over 350 booths.

The event aims to foster exchange, cooperation, and innovation. It is being jointly organised by CHAOYU EXPO and Vinexad, with the support of various associations such as the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association and the Vietnam E-commerce Association, and authorities.

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi
The opening ceremony of IEAE Hanoi 2025. Photo: Vinexad

IEAE Hanoi covers a display area of ​​up to 6,000 square metres. It is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors, including businesses, buyers, distributors, and technology enthusiasts.

IEAE promises to deliver a wide range of products and exciting experiences, creating opportunities for collaboration and strongly promoting the transformation, upgrading, and technological development of consumer electronics and home appliances .

Exhibition zones include consumer electronics, home appliances, and electronic components and accessories.

Consumer electronics features audiovisual products such as smart speakers, headphones, and livestreaming devices, as well as trending wearable technologies including smartwatches and smart glasses. In addition, mobile phone and tablet accessories, gaming and computer peripherals, and in-car mobile electronics are also being showcased. This diversity offers visitors a comprehensive view of the latest products and cutting-edge technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

At the home appliances zone, the smart home appliance sector has made remarkable strides. At IEAE, many standout products are taking centre stage, including smart ovens and smart rice cookers in the kitchen appliances category; air purifiers and robot vacuums in the eco-friendly electrical appliances category; and health and personal care devices such as electric toothbrushes, massage guns, and hair dryers.

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi
IEAE Hanoi 2025. Photo: Vinexad

These products highlight the vast potential of smart home technologies in enhancing quality of life and deliver increasingly convenient and modern living experiences to consumers.

At the electronic components and accessories area, the exhibition is presenting a wide range of foundational products for electronics manufacturing, including electronic components, circuit boards, sensors, and more. Whether you are an electronics manufacturer, industry expert, or research and development organisation, this is the ideal platform to connect, exchange, and explore technological solutions that drive innovation and improve production efficiency.

Within the framework of IEAE 2025, a series of seminars and industry-focused activities are taking place, featuring the participation of leading experts, associations, and reputable organisations from Vietnam and abroad. The sessions are focusing on global trends, technological innovation, management strategies, and value chain cooperation, helping businesses enhance competitiveness and seize opportunities in the context of global production shifts.

They include business networking activities and talk shows. The business-to-business matching programme, designed specifically for VIP buyers, serves as a direct connection platform, building effective trade bridges between supply and demand. This programme enables participating companies to engage with buyers on product performance, processes, and other aspects, thereby accelerating the realisation of potential partnerships.

In addition, collaborations with KOLs and influencers are helping to amplify the exhibition's outreach to the public.

Electronics and smart equipment exhibition planned for Ho Chi Minh City Electronics and smart equipment exhibition planned for Ho Chi Minh City

After success previously held in India, Indonesia, Russia, China and Vietnam, the Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Equipment Exhibition (IEAE) this year continues to choose Vietnam as the destination for 600 businesses and 800 booths, spanning an area of ​​20,000 square meters.
Vietnam international smart appliances expo to open next week Vietnam international smart appliances expo to open next week

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2025 (IEAE) will take place from May 29-31 in Ho Chi Minh City, providing a trading platform to meet the diverse needs of visitors and international buyers.
Chinese electronics firms keen on Vietnam's fast-growing market Chinese electronics firms keen on Vietnam's fast-growing market

Hundreds of Chinese electronics firms are gathering at an international expo in Vietnam to look for trading opportunities and explore the local market.
Vietnam's premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living Vietnam's premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) will return to the Hanoi International Exhibition Center as one of the country's largest showcases of innovation in consumer technology and smart living.

By Bich Thuy

