Eaton Park sells 90 per cent of units within hours of launch

October 31, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Eaton Park has once again demonstrated its strong appeal in Ho Chi Minh City's luxury residential market, selling 90 per cent of units within hours at the exclusive launch of its Cove & Lagoon towers.

At the launch event on October 26, buyers snapped up nearly all remaining units, highlighting the project’s high desirability and capping off Gamuda Land’s successful debut in Ho Chi Minh City’s east. The result cements the Malaysian developer’s growing presence and reputation in Vietnam’s premium real estate sector.

Eaton Park sells 90 per cent of units within hours of launch
Overwhelming demand saw Eaton Park’s final release nearly sold out within hours

Prior to the launch, strong momentum had already been building, with the number of bookings recorded at more than triple the available units in the final release.

This set the stage for a high-energy sales event rarely seen in the luxury residential segment, transforming the launch into a market flashpoint amidst the fiercely competitive year-end season in Ho Chi Minh City.

This impressive uptake extends the record-breaking streak from the previous two sales phases, during which all four initial towers were fully absorbed within just one month.

It underscores the enduring market appeal of Eaton Park since its debut, and reinforces the dominant position of the prestigious property developer in Vietnam’s luxury residential landscape.

Leading real estate agencies attribute the stellar performance of this launch to the outstanding quality of the Cove & Lagoon towers, along with highly compelling sales policies meticulously designed by the developer for this luxury segment.

Accordingly, four flexible payment schemes have been thoughtfully crafted to cater to the diverse financial needs of various buyer groups.

Under the standard plan, buyers are required to pay just 10 per cent upon signing the sales and purchase contract -with subsequent instalments spaced every 2 to 3 months, accompanied by an attractive 5 per cent discount.

For those seeking extended flexibility, an alternative scheme allows for an initial 5 per cent payment, with each following instalment scheduled every six months. This approach offers greater security in cash flow management, along with a 2 per cent discount incentive.

For buyers with stronger capital reserves, the fast-track payment scheme, requiring 70 per cent of the contract value to be settled within the first three months, offers the highest return, with a total discount of up to 9 per cent. This includes a direct 5 per cent reduction and an additional 4 per cent rebate applied towards issuance of the ownership certificate if the second instalment is made on schedule.

Meanwhile, for those requiring financial leverage, the mortgage-backed payment option is an optimal solution. Buyers need only 20 per cent in equity, with bank financing available for up to 80 per cent of the property value.

Principal repayment grace periods extend up to 24 months, depending on the prevailing lender policies. Additionally, the developer offers an interest rate subsidy of up to 7 per cent, per annum for a maximum of 24 months, applicable for loan amounts starting at 60 per cent of the unit value from the first disbursement date.

A standout feature across all schemes is the ultra-extended payment timeline of up to 32 months, with only the final 5 per cent due upon receipt of the Ownership Certificate.

This makes Eaton Park’s offering one of the most attractive and flexible sales programmes in the current market, empowering end-users to secure a luxury residence in the heart of dynamic East Ho Chi Minh City, while enabling investors to optimise capital allocation and long-term returns.

A stellar journey cements Gamuda Land’s market leadership

Strategically situated on the frontage of Mai Chi Thọ Boulevard,Ho Chi Minh City’s "billion‑dollar avenue", Eaton Park lies at the heart of the former Thu Duc city’s prime growth corridor, intersecting major regional arteries such as Vo Nguyen Giap (formerly Hanoi Highway), Lien Phuong street, Ring Road 3 and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay expressway.

Spanning 3.7 hectares, the luxury residential complex features six towers rising 29‑39 storeys, offering 1,968 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and penthouses of international standard, alongside 72 river‑front commercial units including shops and shophouses.

Eaton Park sells 90 per cent of units within hours of launch
Eaton Park's impressive sales performance continues to reinforce Gamuda Land’s market leadership

Among the six residential towers, Lagoon stands out as the final and most premium offering within the Eaton Park master plan.

As the culmination of the project, Lagoon integrates all the top-tier standards expected of a luxury residential development in Vietnam today, from expansive views overlooking either a lush canal or the dynamic city skyline, to unlimited access to more than 100 internationally benchmarked, resort-style amenities throughout the entire development.

Beyond its premium living spaces, Lagoon further distinguishes itself through a bespoke 5-star butler service,an exclusive privilege rarely found in the Ho Chi Minh City residential market.

This personalised hospitality offering is included in the monthly management fee, delivering seamless, high-end service to residents.

Inside each unit, meticulous attention to detail is evident in every finish, with appliances and fittings sourced from globally renowned, century-old brands such as Hansgrohe, Duravit, Geberit, Kohler, and Yale, or equivalent, each element curated to reflect the refined lifestyle Gamuda Land has envisioned for its elite residential community.

At the launch event, Angus Liew, chairman of Gamuda Land Vietnam, expressed his gratitude, "We are deeply grateful for the strong trust and unwavering support from our customers. In just over one year, nearly 2,000 units at Eaton Park have found owners, a clear demonstration of the market’s considerable confidence in the value we are creating."

“At Gamuda Land, our developments are not merely about building homes; they are about building communities, thoughtfully planned, sustainably developed, and enriched with a deep sense of human‑centred and green living.”

Eaton Park sells 90 per cent of units within hours of launch
Angus Liew, chairman of Gamuda Land Vietnam, shared the group’s strategic expansion plans in Vietnam at the event

The leader of Malaysia’s top real estate developer further emphasised that Eaton Park’s remarkable success is not an end, but a milestone, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Gamuda Land’s long-term growth strategy in Vietnam.

Currently holding a portfolio of eight developments totalling $5 billion in investment, the group is planning to inject an additional $6 billion into the market, with expansion into major infrastructure sectors including urban railway and metro route projects.

Backed by robust financial capacity, international credibility, and a commitment to sustainable urban development, Gamuda Land reaffirms its long-term dedication to Vietnam, continuing to shape thoughtfully planned, future-ready communities that meet the evolving aspirations of modern urban life.

2,700 participate in Eaton Park launch ceremony 2,700 participate in Eaton Park launch ceremony

Malaysian real estate group Gamuda Land held a kick-off ceremony for its Eaton Park project on March 15.
Over 2,500 attend Alpine & Forest Towers of Eaton Park Development event Over 2,500 attend Alpine & Forest Towers of Eaton Park Development event

Last weekend, Gamuda Land's highly anticipated event drew over 2,500 guests in Ho Chi Minh City, cementing its reputation as a prominent player in Vietnam's real estate market.
Eaton Park celebrates double triumph at Asia Property Awards 2024 Eaton Park celebrates double triumph at Asia Property Awards 2024

Eaton Park, developed by renowned Malaysian firm Gamuda Land, secured two awards at the 19th Asia Property Awards 2024 on December 13in Bangkok, Thailand.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Eaton Park gamuda land Luxury residential Ho Chi Minh City Final release Malaysian developer Residential towers

