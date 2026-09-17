Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arsenale acquires a 33 per cent stake in premium rail operator SJourney

September 17, 2026 | 15:55
(0) user say
Vietnam's luxury rail operator SJourney has entered a new phase of development after Arsenale acquired a 33 per cent strategic stake in the company.
Arsenale acquires a 33 per cent stake in premium rail operator SJourney
Photo: SJourney

Announced on September 10, the partnership combines SJourney's destination knowledge and operational expertise with Arsenale's international experience in luxury hospitality and rail travel, supporting SJourney's ambition to build a distinctive international luxury travel brand rooted in Vietnam.

Through the partnership, SJourney will gain access to Arsenale's international commercial network and distribution channels, as well as strategic and industry expertise to support future route development, expansion into additional markets, and the continued evolution of the onboard experience. Product development will also include the introduction of three new carriages.

SJourney was founded on a simple belief: the journey itself should be an integral part of the destination. Rather than treating the railway simply as a means of transportation, SJourney creates journeys that invite travellers to experience Vietnam at a slower and more considered pace, connecting landscapes, cultural heritage, local communities, and the stories of the places along the way.

From historic cities and rural landscapes to coastal regions and culturally significant destinations, SJourney offers a different perspective on Vietnam, where the experience unfolds not just at each destination, but throughout the journey itself. This philosophy will remain central as SJourney enters its next phase of growth.

The partnership also includes the licensing of the Golden Eagle brand. As part of this strategy, SJourney will operate under the SJourney by Golden Eagle brand. SJourney will remain at the heart of the proposition and the distinctive local expression of the experience, while the Golden Eagle endorsement will support its international positioning and reach.

"SJourney was created to offer a more meaningful way to experience Vietnam – one where the journey is as important as the destination," said Thang Phan, co-founder and business development manager of SJourney. "Arsenale's investment lets us accelerate that vision by strengthening our product and extending our international reach. As we grow, what matters most is that we remain unmistakably Vietnamese. This partnership gives us the capabilities to expand internationally without losing what makes SJourney distinctive."

Arsenale's investment also marks the Italian Group's entry into Vietnam and further strengthens its presence in Asia. Arsenale will act as a strategic minority shareholder, supporting SJourney's growth while the company continues to build on its local expertise and distinctive brand identity.

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam

Vietnam-Japan mergers and acquisitions activity has remained steady despite global geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices, with a new asset management joint venture announced between Amova Asset Management and BIDV Securities.
Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

Nissha Co., Ltd. on September 4 announced that the company resolved to transfer all shares of USM Healthcare Medical Devices Factory JSC held by the company and its consolidated subsidiary, Nissha Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group

Mekong Capital on September 9 announced the sale of its majority stake in Mutosi Group JSC, a key player in Vietnam’s residential water purification market, to Ariston Group, one of the global leaders in climate and water comfort solutions, listed on Euronext Milan.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
M&A SJourney Arsenale

Related Contents

Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group

Mekong Capital completes exit from Mutosi following acquisition by Ariston Group

Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

Vietnam's next cycle: capital shifts from low-cost manufacturing to higher-value investment and M&A

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

AllianzGI acquires UOB Asset Management, including its Vietnam operations

AllianzGI acquires UOB Asset Management, including its Vietnam operations

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hyosung Heavy Industries wins 287 million dollars in US orders

Hyosung Heavy Industries wins 287 million dollars in US orders

NOVVA Group secures 3.17 GW renewable portfolio from ABO Energy

NOVVA Group secures 3.17 GW renewable portfolio from ABO Energy

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram makes the case for 'slow travel'

Angsana & Dhawa Ho Tram makes the case for 'slow travel'

Vietnam infrastructure push drives demand for advanced technologies

Vietnam infrastructure push drives demand for advanced technologies

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020