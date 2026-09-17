Arsenale acquires a 33 per cent stake in premium rail operator SJourney

Photo: SJourney

Announced on September 10, the partnership combines SJourney's destination knowledge and operational expertise with Arsenale's international experience in luxury hospitality and rail travel, supporting SJourney's ambition to build a distinctive international luxury travel brand rooted in Vietnam.

Through the partnership, SJourney will gain access to Arsenale's international commercial network and distribution channels, as well as strategic and industry expertise to support future route development, expansion into additional markets, and the continued evolution of the onboard experience. Product development will also include the introduction of three new carriages.

SJourney was founded on a simple belief: the journey itself should be an integral part of the destination. Rather than treating the railway simply as a means of transportation, SJourney creates journeys that invite travellers to experience Vietnam at a slower and more considered pace, connecting landscapes, cultural heritage, local communities, and the stories of the places along the way.

From historic cities and rural landscapes to coastal regions and culturally significant destinations, SJourney offers a different perspective on Vietnam, where the experience unfolds not just at each destination, but throughout the journey itself. This philosophy will remain central as SJourney enters its next phase of growth.

The partnership also includes the licensing of the Golden Eagle brand. As part of this strategy, SJourney will operate under the SJourney by Golden Eagle brand. SJourney will remain at the heart of the proposition and the distinctive local expression of the experience, while the Golden Eagle endorsement will support its international positioning and reach.

"SJourney was created to offer a more meaningful way to experience Vietnam – one where the journey is as important as the destination," said Thang Phan, co-founder and business development manager of SJourney. "Arsenale's investment lets us accelerate that vision by strengthening our product and extending our international reach. As we grow, what matters most is that we remain unmistakably Vietnamese. This partnership gives us the capabilities to expand internationally without losing what makes SJourney distinctive."

Arsenale's investment also marks the Italian Group's entry into Vietnam and further strengthens its presence in Asia. Arsenale will act as a strategic minority shareholder, supporting SJourney's growth while the company continues to build on its local expertise and distinctive brand identity.

Japanese firms maintain resilient deal activity in Vietnam Vietnam-Japan mergers and acquisitions activity has remained steady despite global geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices, with a new asset management joint venture announced between Amova Asset Management and BIDV Securities.

Japan’s Nissha to exit investment in Vietnam’s USM Healthcare Nissha Co., Ltd. on September 4 announced that the company resolved to transfer all shares of USM Healthcare Medical Devices Factory JSC held by the company and its consolidated subsidiary, Nissha Vietnam Co., Ltd.