Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jollibee sells 11 per cent stake in Highlands Coffee for $88 million

September 24, 2026 | 17:57
(0) user say
After more than a decade of holding a controlling stake in the Vietnamese coffee chain, Philippine food and beverage group Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is set to reduce its ownership to below 50 per cent after selling an 11 per cent stake in Highlands Coffee.

On September 23, JFC said its subsidiary JSF Investments had signed an agreement to sell an 11 per cent stake in SF Vung Tau (SFVT) to Vietnam-based Viet Thai International (VTI). SFVT holds the Highlands Coffee business in Vietnam.

VTI is a founding shareholder of Highlands Coffee. The company was established by David Thai, founder and CEO of Highlands Coffee, in 1998.

Photo: Le Toan
Photo: Le Toan

The transaction is valued at approximately $88 million, subject to adjustments. JFC said the deal was part of its portfolio management strategy, which includes building businesses, scaling them up, and optimising ownership levels as they mature and become able to attract external capital.

JFC expects to use the $88 million proceeds to reduce debt, reinvest in growth areas, or return capital to shareholders.

Under the agreement, JFC will transfer 1,460,938 shares at $64 each. Jollibee said the transaction price was determined using a multiple-based valuation approach, together with standard valuation methods, normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), and the company’s growth outlook.

Jollibee invested in Highlands Coffee in 2012, paying $25 million for a 49 per cent stake in VTI’s Vietnam business and a 60 per cent stake in its Hong Kong operations. However, David Thai has said that he remains responsible for operations and human resources management.

“Jollibee only works alongside us as an investor and strategic adviser, and does not participate in business operations,” Thai said at a press conference in April.

With Jollibee’s support, Highlands Coffee has expanded rapidly to become Vietnam’s largest coffee chain. As of the end of June, the brand had 1,062 outlets in Vietnam and overseas, including company-operated and franchised stores.

In the second quarter, Highlands Coffee’s EBITDA exceeded 1 billion pesos, equivalent to $15.9 million, up more than 70 per cent on-year and its highest level on record.

The brand is playing an increasingly important role for Jollibee, ranking second only to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in terms of profit contribution and accounting for more than 8.6 per cent of the group’s EBITDA.

Alongside its network expansion, Highlands Coffee is considering an initial public offering, tentatively planned for the first quarter of 2027. The offering is expected to provide additional resources for its next phase of growth and strengthen the coffee chain’s brand.

Domestic drinks chains set to step-up Domestic drinks chains set to step-up
Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies Highlands Coffee steps up investment, export, and IPO strategies
Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion Highlands Coffee gears up for IPO and expansion
Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette
Jollibee subsidiary Highlands Coffee evaluates Vietnam IPO Jollibee subsidiary Highlands Coffee evaluates Vietnam IPO
Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi
Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Highlands Coffee jollibee Domestic drinks chains highlands

Related Contents

Jollibee brand value jumps 32% to $3.3 billion, tops Philippines restaurant rankings

Jollibee brand value jumps 32% to $3.3 billion, tops Philippines restaurant rankings

Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour

Coffee chains lose ground as international fast food gains favour

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

Highlands Coffee opens 1,000th store in Hanoi

Jollibee becomes Vietnam’s top quick-service restaurant

Jollibee becomes Vietnam’s top quick-service restaurant

Jollibee named top chicken QSR in Southeast Asia by Euromonitor

Jollibee named top chicken QSR in Southeast Asia by Euromonitor

Jollibee Group reports record fourth quarter and 2025 results

Jollibee Group reports record fourth quarter and 2025 results

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Amazon Kuiper licensed for private satellite telecommunications network in Vietnam

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Government proposes land law amendment to speed up project timelines

Draft decree proposes greater autonomy for foreign-invested education

Draft decree proposes greater autonomy for foreign-invested education

Vietnam prepares communications campaign for APEC 2027

Vietnam prepares communications campaign for APEC 2027

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020