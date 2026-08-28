NutiFood Group plan to buy additional million shares in Quang Ngai Sugar

NutiFood Group registers to buy an additional one million shares of Quang Ngai Sugar

NutiFood Nutrition Food JSC registered to purchase 650,000 QNS shares of Quang Ngai Sugar JSC, according to information from the Hanoi Stock Exchange. The transaction is expected to take place from September 3 to October 1, through order matching and/or negotiated transactions, to restructure its investment portfolio.

Before the transaction, NutiFood owned over 13.38 million QNS shares, equivalent to 3.64 per cent of the capital. If the purchase is completed, the ownership will increase to over 14.03 million shares, equivalent to approximately 3.82 per cent of the capital.

At the same time, NutiFood Binh Duong Nutrition Food JSC registered to purchase an additional 350,000 QNS shares. This company currently holds over 16.5 million shares, equivalent to 4.49 per cent of Quang Ngai Sugar's capital. After the transaction, the ownership stake is expected to increase to approximately 4.58 per cent.

Thus, two legal entities under NutiFood Group registered to purchase a total of one million QNS shares. Based on a price of approximately VND46,800 ($1.87) per share, the registered shares have a market value of nearly VND47 billion ($1.88 million).

If the transactions are completed, the two NutiFood companies will hold a total of nearly 30.9 million QNS shares, equivalent to about 8.4 per cent of the owner of the Vinasoy soy milk brand.

This is also a move to increase NutiFood's ownership in QNS further. Previously, in May, NutiFood purchased 540,000 QNS shares, while NutiFood Binh Duong bought 660,000 shares.

According to financial reports, in the second quarter of 2026, Quang Ngai Sugar recorded net revenue of approximately $131.2 million, an increase of nearly 13 per cent compared to the previous quarter. In the same period, after-tax profit reached nearly $22.6 million, an increase of approximately 4 per cent.

In the first half of this year, its revenue reached over $242.4 million, an increase of nearly 17 per cent, while after-tax profit reached over $38.3 million, an increase of over 2 per cent on-year.

The soy milk segment alone brought in approximately $109.6 million in revenue in the first six months of 2026, an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to the same period. Gross profit for this segment reached approximately $52.4 million, an increase of more than 34 per cent.

The gross profit margin for the soy milk segment also improved from approximately 43 per cent to 48 per cent, thus continuing to play an important role in the company's profit structure.

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