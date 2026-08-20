Singapore's Skyform invests in Enouvo

Photo courtesy of Skyform

The investment adds a scalable, high-calibre, AI-first development team to Skyform’s capabilities. The partnership will also combine Enouvo’s engineering excellence with Skyform’s expertise across technology platforms to build bespoke solutions and products for Asia-Pacific enterprises.

Enouvo operates one of the premier development organisations in Danang, with a strong track record of serving Australia- and Singapore-based enterprise clients. The company focuses on AI-enabled software engineering, data solutions, and digital product development, helping clients accelerate critical innovation and transformation initiatives.

Yuan En Lim, founder and CEO of Skyform, said, “Enouvo’s reputation as a preferred employer of top-tier talent in Central Vietnam is well established. We have been especially impressed by the company’s commitment to customer outcomes and, importantly, a culture of relentless innovation. As many of Skyform’s customers transition to autonomous and AI-enabled operations, we believe the Enouvo team will play a key role in helping to deploy their next-generation technology stack.”

Trang Tran, founder and CEO of Enouvo, said, “When we started Enouvo, our goal was simple: to build a world-class technology company from Central Vietnam that could compete globally while creating meaningful opportunities for local talent. Today, that vision takes an important step forward."

"Skyform shares our belief that technology, data, and AI will reshape how organisations operate and innovate. This partnership is the beginning of an even more ambitious, AI-first journey. I am excited about what we can build together, the opportunities it creates for our team, and the role we can play in advancing Vietnam’s position in the global technology landscape,” Tran added.

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