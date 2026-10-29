First zero-direct-emission electric barge operates in Vietnam

The launch marks an important step in the collaboration between CMA CGM, Nike and Gemadept to develop more sustainable logistics solutions in Vietnam.

Building on CMA CGM’s commitment to decarbonising transport and logistics, and combining the expertise of Nike and Gemadept, the three partners are working together to develop a new, lower-carbon inland waterway transport solution in Vietnam.

Developed by CMA CGM’s New Build and research and development teams, the electric barge incorporates battery technology from CATL and can be recharged in approximately four hours using certified renewable electricity.

Its dedicated charging infrastructure at Gemalink is supplied by a solar farm developed at the terminal, creating an integrated solution that combines low-emission transportation with renewable energy production.

The project is designed as a model that can potentially be replicated in other geographies and adapted to other customer supply chains, supporting the broader transition towards more sustainable inland transportation.

Christine Cabau, executive vice president of Assets and Operations, CMA CGM said that decarbonising global supply chains requires moving beyond ambition to deliver concrete, scalable solutions.

“This fully electric barge is a powerful example of what can be achieved when shipping companies, customers and terminal operators combine their expertise and commitment. Together with Nike and Gemadept, we are demonstrating that innovative, lower-carbon inland transportation solutions are already within reach. Now, CMA CGM aims to build on this success to accelerate their deployment across other markets and supply chains,” Cabau said.

Cimarron Nix, chief sustainability officer, NIKE, Inc. commented that reducing emissions across a global supply chain takes more than any one company. “It takes new ideas, strong partnerships and a willingness to rethink how we operate. This project with CMA CGM and Gemadept is a great example of how we can work together to turn innovation into practical solutions that reduce our impact while building a more resilient supply chain,” he said.

Do Cong Khanh, deputy CEO of Gemadept Corporation and chairman of Gemalink Deep-Sea Port said that as a leading port and logistics operator in Vietnam, Gemadept believes that the future of sustainable logistics depends on stronger connections among ports, inland waterways and clean energy.

“The launch of this fully electric barge with CMA CGM and Nike marks an important milestone in bringing that vision to life. By integrating electric transport, dedicated charging infrastructure, and renewable energy at Gemalink, the project demonstrates how partnership and innovation can turn sustainability ambitions into practical solutions. We believe this model has strong potential to be expanded and replicated, contributing to the long-term transition towards low-carbon logistics in Vietnam,” Khanh said.

The project contributes to the development of more sustainable inland transport solutions in Vietnam, while supporting the country’s growing renewable energy and logistics capabilities.

The 100 per cent electric barge connects Nike’s inland drop-off location in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Binh Duong province) with Gemalink, Gemadept’s deep-sea terminal in Cai Mep, over a 180-kilometre round trip.

Powered by electric batteries and recharged with certified renewable electricity, the barge is expected to avoid approximately 778 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

The integrated solution combines the electric barge, dedicated charging infrastructure and renewable energy production through a solar farm at Gemalink. The barge is designed to transport more than 50,000 TEUs annually, providing a lower-carbon alternative to road transportation for inland cargo movements.

The project illustrates the potential of inland waterways to provide more sustainable alternatives for the transportation of goods while improving the environmental performance of supply chains.

CMA CGM teams up with Saigon Newport to build $600 million deep-water terminal CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, on May 26 announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop a new deep-water terminal in Haiphong.