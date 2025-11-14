Syre and Nike to launch 'gigascale' textile recycling plant

On November 11, Syre announced a multi-year partnership with global sports brand NIKE, Inc., a step that advances the development of a circular materials economy in the apparel sector. The plant, described as 'gigascale' – capable of processing tens of thousands of tonnes of textile waste annually – is scheduled to begin construction in 2027, representing a major milestone for sustainable production in Vietnam.

The partnership reflects Nike’s commitment to scaling sustainable innovation and Syre’s mission to accelerate the great textile shift. It will focus on step-by-step integration of Syre’s circular polyester into core Nike performance lines, with the first products expected within the next few years. Syre will be Nike’s lead strategic supplier for textile-to-textile recycled polyester.

The companies share a long-term ambition to expand the use of textile-derived fibres, supporting a closed-loop ecosystem where end-of-life textiles become the feedstock for the next generation of performance gear.

“Our partnership with Syre represents a shift in our materials strategy and how we source,” said Sitora Muzafarova, vice president of Materials Supply Chain at Nike. “Innovation is at the heart of Nike’s DNA, and textile-to-textile recycled polyester is essential in our ambition to design and produce products that both perform to the highest standards that our athletes expect and are more sustainable at the same time.”

For Syre, the partnership with one of the world’s most iconic brands marks a new chapter in scaling true circularity.

"Having Nike, the global leader in sportswear and innovation, commit to textile-to-textile generated polyester sends a powerful signal to the entire industry. This is not a one-off initiative or capsule collection, this is a moment when circular materials move from concept to commercial reality at scale and wider adoption," said Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Syre.

As Syre ramps up the planning for a global network of recycling plants – with Vietnam chosen as the location for its first large-scale facility – this partnership further strengthens the foundation for its global expansion. It also adds significant momentum to Syre’s growing customer line up, which already includes H&M Group and the Launch Partners – GAP Inc., Houdini Sportswear, and Target – announced earlier this year.

With an investment capital of $1 billion, Syre's gigascale textile-to-textile recycling plant in Vietnam aims to process textile waste into regenerated polyester fibre, positioning Vietnam as a global hub for circular textile production.

The partnership between Syre and Nike is even more meaningful given that Vietnam is currently Nike’s largest global supplier, with 171 factories employing more than 480,000 workers (as of September 2025).

Vietnam is responsible for producing around 50 per cent of Nike's global output and around 28 per cent of Nike's clothing products. This large scale strengthens a sustainable supply chain, while also providing an ideal foundation for integrating Syre’s recycled materials into Nike's Vietnamese-made products.

“Together, we are demonstrating how true collaboration and commitment can unlock circularity at scale,” added Dennis Nobelius. “Every new partnership helps accelerate the build out of regional supply chains – enabling brands, suppliers, and consumers alike to take part in the great textile shift.”

Binh Dinh grants investment licence to SYRE's 1 billion USD polyester recycling project The project will be located in Nhon Hoi Industrial Park (Zone A), spanning nearly 29 hectares. Once operational by 2029, the complex is expected to produce between 100,000 and 250,000 tonnes of PET pellets a year.

Vietnam remains largest manufacturer of Nike products Vietnam is the largest manufacturer of Nike footwear and apparel products for a second year in a row, according to Nike's report for fiscal year 2024 ending May.