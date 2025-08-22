Corporate

Hoa Phat delivers 1,000 containers to CMA CGM

August 22, 2025 | 13:08
(0) user say
Hoa Phat Group has delivered 1,000 20-foot dry containers to CMA CGM Group, a French company specialising in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions.
Hoa Phat delivers 1,000 containers to CMA CGM

This marks the first collaboration between the two companies, and also the first time CMA CGM has commissioned containers to be manufactured by a Vietnamese enterprise.

CMA CGM is currently expanding its operations in Southeast Asia to meet the region's growing cargo volume. By sourcing containers directly from Hoa Phat, the company enhances its equipment availability in Vietnam, shortens turnaround times, and optimises operational costs within its supply chain.

The containers supplied by Hoa Phat were manufactured in full compliance with international technical standards and stringent requirements set by global shipping lines. Every stage of production – from material input, processing, and coating to final acceptance – is rigorously controlled. CMA CGM's technical team, in collaboration with independent supervisors and specialised inspection bodies, directly oversaw the process on-site at the factory.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Amelie Humphreys, general manager of CMA CGM Vietnam, said, "This partnership with Hoa Phat marks a significant step in strengthening CMA CGM's supply chain capabilities in Asia. By sourcing directly from a local manufacturer close to the export market, we are able to improve operational efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and support the agility of our regional logistics network."

Vu Duc Sinh, director of Hoa Phat Container Production JSC, stated, “We highly value our cooperation with CMA CGM, one of the largest container shipping lines in the world. Hoa Phat is committed to maintaining the highest product quality, ensuring full compliance with technical specifications and the operational timelines required by our international partners.”

The containers were made from steel sourced directly from Hoa Phat Dung Quat Integrated Steel Complex, allowing the company to maintain strict quality control and consistent production timelines.

Hoa Phat's container factory is currently operating at phase 1 capacity, producing 200,000 TEUs annually, focusing on standard 20-foot and 40-foot dry containers. Upon project completion, the factory's full design capacity will reach 500,000 TEUs per year. With its current scale, Hoa Phat is the largest container manufacturer in Southeast Asia.

In addition to CMA CGM, Hoa Phat has been supplying containers to other major shipping lines and logistics enterprises. All orders have met stringent technical standards, undergone thorough inspection, and have proven effective in actual deployment.

Hoa Phat Group breaks ground on high-grade steel and railway track plant Hoa Phat Group breaks ground on high-grade steel and railway track plant

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group will begin construction of a new factory producing high-quality steel and railway tracks this month as part of its ambition to contribute to national transport projects.
CMA CGM to develop an electric barge for Vietnam CMA CGM to develop an electric barge for Vietnam

French shipping giant CMA CGM revealed on December 17 that it is building a new electric-battery powered, zero-emission inland electric barge for use in Vietnam.
CMA CGM teams up with Saigon Newport to build $600 million deep-water terminal CMA CGM teams up with Saigon Newport to build $600 million deep-water terminal

CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, on May 26 announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop a new deep-water terminal in Haiphong.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Hoa Phat Group CMA CGM Container manufacturing Freight logistics Steel production

