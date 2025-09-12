Government urges faster rollout of revised PDP8

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has urged for the implementation of the revised PDP8

On September 11, Deputy PM Son chaired a nationwide online conference on the rollout of the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), urging ministries, localities, and investors to step up coordination and push forward with key energy projects to secure Vietnam’s future power supply.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the people's committees of localities were directed to urge investors to accelerate progress, aiming to bring power plants into operation 3–6 months earlier than planned. Strict measures will be taken against investors who delay or fail to implement projects, impacting national energy security.

Cities and provinces are required to coordinate closely with investors to effectively carry out land clearance, compensation, resettlement, and relocation in accordance with regulations, while actively supporting and creating improvements for investors and contractors.

For projects without assigned investors, the DPM requested the MoIT to direct localities to immediately start the investor selection process, completing this task in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"The MoIT and localities will be fully accountable to the government and the prime minister if delays in selecting the investors cause an effect on national energy security," he said.

Ministries, sectors, and localities are to review and address, within their authority and legal regulations, any obstacles in the implementation of the adjusted PDP8, promptly reporting issues to competent authorities for resolution. Administrative delays must not cause bottlenecks, and this task must be completed by October.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for taking the lead, coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies, to review, evaluate, select, and decide on assigning survey units and allocating areas for offshore wind power surveys, completing this by the end of October.

The Politburo publicised Resolution No.70-NQ/TW in early September, asking for the effective implementation of the direct power purchase agreement mechanism and the expansion of customers’ options in selecting electricity retailers.

According to the resolution, the Politburo set a target for Vietnam's total primary energy supply to reach around 150–170 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) by 2030.

The total power generation capacity is estimated to be approximately 183-236 GW, while the total electricity output is expected to reach around 560-624 billion kWh. Renewable energy is expected to account for about 25–30 per cent of the total primary energy supply. Final energy consumption is projected at around 120–130 million TOE.

Under the resolution, the Politburo has urged the swift implementation of the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants, with operations targeted for 2030–2035.

Relevant agencies were tasked to develop a comprehensive plan to strengthen the energy sector workforce, aiming to train 25,000-35,000 engineers and experts, with a particular focus on nuclear energy.

