Fi Vietnam 2026: The gateway to Vietnam’s food and beverage ingredients industry

This upcoming edition will be the largest and most multinational in the show's history, expected to welcome over 300 exhibitors, 9,000 industry launches, and representatives from 40 countries.

Held biennially, Fi Vietnam is the only trade event in Vietnam dedicated exclusively to food and beverage ingredients, offering a strategic platform for businesses to grow in one of ASEAN's most promising consumer markets.

As part of the renowned Fi Global exhibition series, Fi Vietnam brings together local and international ingredient suppliers, food manufacturers, distributors, and research and development professionals.

Meeting, networking, and expanding partnerships at Fi Vietnam 2024

The three-day event goes beyond a standard trade show, providing exclusive opportunities for targeted business matching, spotlight product showcases, and insightful conferences led by global experts.

Fi Vietnam is tailored to help businesses keep pace with Vietnam's rapidly expanding food and beverages (F&B) market. With a young population and shifting consumer trends towards health-conscious, functional, and premium products, the country continues to draw strong demand for innovation across the ingredients value chain.

As one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving F&B markets in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is forecast to grow by over 8 per cent annually through 2025, driven by a young population, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for healthy, value-added products.

Fi Vietnam offers the perfect springboard for companies looking to capitalise on this momentum. By exhibiting at the show, businesses gain access to five critical growth drivers:

*Showcase breakthrough products and technologies to a highly targeted audience of buyers, distributors, and developers.

*Engage directly with purchasing decision-makers and build long-term partnerships within a fast-maturing supply chain.

*Generate qualified business leads and explore new order pipelines, especially from importers, contract manufacturers, and retailers.

*Accelerate time-to-market by connecting with regional contacts and shortening deal cycles via real-time interaction.

*Stay competitive with insights into regional innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and updated F&B regulations.

Backed by consistently strong feedback from both exhibitors and visitors, Fi Vietnam continues to prove its value as a trusted business platform.

At the 2024 edition, 97.5 per cent of exhibitors reported satisfaction with their overall experience, while 95.7 per cent of visitors expressed high praise for the quality of showcased products and brands, and the show's relevance, professionalism, and market appeal.

Valuable business meetings driving collaboration and growth at Fi Vietnam 2024

Fi Vietnam 2026 offers a one-stop destination for sourcing and innovation, featuring a wide spectrum of ingredients, from traditional Vietnamese specialities to the latest global advancements.

Structured, key product categories include food and beverage ingredients, additives; nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, herbal extracts; dairy, bakery, confectionery, egg-based ingredients; seasonings, sweeteners, flavourings, and colourants; enzymes, emulsifiers, stabilizers, thickeners; organic, plant-based, and functional ingredients, and proteins, oils, fats, and texturizing solutions.

Whether you're enhancing nutrition profiles, developing clean-label products, or optimizing formulations, Fi Vietnam is set to provide the ideal place to discover new solutions and stay ahead of the curve.

Fi Vietnam's content program delivers valuable insights into the trends shaping the future of food and beverages.

In 2026, the event will spotlight 20 high-potential categories that are transforming consumer choices and product development, including functional food and beverages; organic and plant-based trends; dairy, bakery, snacks, and convenience food; nutraceuticals and food supplements; meat and seafood innovation; sauces, seasoning, and flavour technology; non-alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, and more.

Through curated seminars and panel discussions, industry experts will explore innovations, regulations, sustainability, and market evolution, equipping visitors with the tools to adapt and lead.

The vibrant atmosphere driving business and innovation at Fi Vietnam 2024

Vietnam is emerging not just as a sourcing destination, it's a launchpad for future-forward innovation in food and beverage manufacturing. Whether you're entering the Vietnamese market for the first time or strengthening your regional presence, Fi Vietnam 2026 is where your journey begins.

This is more than an exhibition. It's where global expertise meets local opportunity.

With leading participants from countries such as China, India, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Korea, the US and more, Fi Vietnam aims to connect your brand to one of the most exciting consumer markets in Asia.

Now is the time to join 300+ exhibiting companies and 9,000+ buyers and innovators for three days of game-changing connections, product discovery, and business development!

*May 13-15, 2026 | SECC, Ho Chi Minh City

*Secure your space today:

+84 28 3622 2588

fivietnam@informa.com

