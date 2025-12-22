SIM equips workforce for in demand future sectors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2025 - Singapore's job market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digitalisation, sustainability imperatives, and demographic shifts. The challenge for graduates and professionals lies in maintaining relevance within industries that are shaping tomorrow's economy. The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) plays a pivotal role in this development, equipping learners with critical skills and internationally recognised certifications sought by employers.



Growth Sectors Driving Singapore's Economy



According to the Ministry of Manpower's Labour Market Report (Q2 2025), resident employment continues to expand in Health & Social Services, while demand for roles in Information & Communications Technology (ICT) and sustainability-related fields remains robust despite global uncertainties. Job vacancies reached 76,900 in June 2025, surpassing the number of jobseekers, with a ratio of 1.35 vacancies per unemployed person—underscoring sustained demand for skilled talent.



Singapore's Smart Nation and Green Plan strategies highlight key growth sectors including the digital economy (AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing), finance and fintech (green finance, blockchain, digital banking), healthcare and life sciences (driven by aging demographics and biomedical innovation), and sustainability (ESG consulting and renewable energy)



SIM's Industry-Aligned Programmes



SIM addresses the needs of Singapore's fastest-growing sectors through two key business units: SIM Global Education (SIM GE) and SIM Academy (SIMA).



SIM GE collaborates with leading universities to deliver degree programmes in high-demand areas, such as:

Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science and Business Analytics (University of London) – preparing graduates for careers in data analytics and machine learning

Bachelor in Computer Science (Big Data and Artificial Intelligence) (University of Wollongong) – developing expertise in cybersecurity and generative AI

Bachelor of Business, Majors in Economics, Finance etc (RMIT University) – enabling roles in finance

SIM Academy complements these academic pathways with professional development courses for upskilling and reskilling, including the Starting and Managing Corporate Sustainability, designed to empower professionals to lead ESG initiatives aligned with Singapore's Green Plan 2030. These offerings combine academic rigor with practical certifications, internships, and industry-aligned projects, ensuring competitiveness in Singapore's evolving job market.



