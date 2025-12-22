MOTIFX event explores Chinese culture through botanical patterns

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Following the critical acclaim of its inaugural edition, the 2nd MOTIFX – Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture returned from 4–6 December 2025 at DesignInspire, with major presentations continuing throughout 2026.



Organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) under the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), MOTIFX invites emerging designers to reinterpret traditional Chinese motifs for contemporary contexts, seamlessly integrating historical patterns into modern objects, interiors, and lifestyle products while deepening new generations’ engagement with their cultural heritage.



The 2nd MOTIFX – Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture invites designers to explore the mystical side of Chinese characters, with a particular focus on Radical Grass (艹 / 艸) and its evocative connection to a surreal world of nature. While respectfully acknowledging the cultural and philosophical differences between Eastern and Western traditions, the project embraces nature’s whimsy and dreamlike beauty with open delight



This inspiration gives birth to the central theme: Culture to Nature – A Surreal Garden of Botanical Patterns. Curated by Michael LEUNG, the exhibition brings together numerous design students and local designers who are in studies across diverse disciplines to rediscover the vibrant potential of Chinese characters. In doing so, it redefines the relationship between cultural heritage and the natural world, resulting in an imaginative collection of patterns and design works that vividly capture the theme.



A key highlight is the immersive installation Surreal Garden, created by designers Moon.noon and Stickyline. Inspired by “Radical Grass” motifs designed by these young creatives, the duo transforms two-dimensional patterns into a multi-sensory experience. Visitors move seamlessly from the physical space into a digital dreamscape, journeying through the four seasons guided by the 24 traditional solar terms — from the blossoming of spring to the retreat of winter — tracing the boundless rhythms of nature.



This surreal journey continues throughout the exhibition, which showcases over 100 original patterns created by local design students, each derived from the 艹 radical. Like countless flowers blooming in a shared field, these works express diverse creative voices, yet all are rooted in the same ancient, ever-living origin — the enduring 艹 .



DesignInspire 2025 was transformed into this fantastical garden woven from Chinese characters and nature’s boundless poetry — and let your imagination take flight.



Curator: Michael LEUNG

Born in Hong Kong, Michael LEUNG earned his Master’s degree from Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands, where he later founded Studio AA (previously MIRO). His practice spans graphic, product, and spatial design, often exploring the intersections of craftsmanship and industry, local culture, and sustainability. Recipient of the Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award and Perspective 40 Under 40, his work has been showcased at Milan Design Week, Dutch Design Week, and other major international exhibitions. In recent years, he has collaborated with institutions such as the Vitra Design Museum (Germany) and the V&A (UK), extending his creative vision into exhibition curation.



Participating Artist: Moon.noon

Moon.noon (KONG Fan-leung) is a real-time visual artist who masterfully blends data-driven storytelling with immersive audio-visual and sensory experiences. A former user-experience designer, he now transforms complex sources — climate data, urban landscapes, audience interaction — into powerfully evocative visual languages. His works have appeared at M+, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, West Kowloon Freespace Jazz Festival, and in collaborations with Coca-Cola, LG, and Samsung.



Participating Artist: STICKYLINE

Founded in 2011 by Hong Kong creative artists Mic LEONG and Soilworm LAI, STICKYLINE is celebrated for its large-scale polyhedral sculptures that reveal the beauty of creative engineering, mathematics, and geometry. Working primarily with paper and metal, and integrating kinetics, sound, and light, the duo produces minimalist, durable, and strikingly futuristic installations, site-specific works, and private commissions that have earned widespread acclaim in the design world over the years.



Moroso × HKDI Furniture Collaboration Project



The exhibition showcases a creative collaboration between renowned Italian luxury furniture brand Moroso and design students from the HKDI’s Department of Architecture, Interior and Product Design (AIP). Together, they present the forward-looking project with MOTIFX patterns printed on the fabrics to “Designing Clothes for Furniture Objects.”



This initiative reimagines furniture as living bodies to be dressed, where textiles and soft elements become expressive garments. Moving beyond surface aesthetics, students explore adaptability, sensory depth, and emotional resonance, while engaging with ideas of circularity, modularity, and service-oriented design. The design challenge invites them to create interchangeable and upgradeable “furniture garments” that respond to personal habits, environments, and even special occasions.



Event Details:



The 2nd MOTIFX - Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture Exhibition at DESIGNINSPIRE 2025

Date : 4 Dec – 6 Dec, 2025

Time : 9:30am-7:30pm

Venue : Booth no. 3E-D02, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre



The 2nd MOTIFX - Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture Exhibition

Date : 3 Mar – 31 Mar, 2026

Time : 10:30AM - 7:30PM (Monday to Sunday)

Venue : 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM



The 2nd MOTIFX - Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture Exhibition at FASHION INSTYLE, HOME INSTYLE EXHIBITION 2026

Date : 27 Apr – 30 Apr, 2026

Time : 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Venue : Concourse Area, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

