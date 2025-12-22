Corporate

SIM career fairs connect talent with top employers

December 22, 2025 | 09:55
(0) user say
The events provide a direct platform for students to meet and interview with leading companies.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2025 - The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) reinforces its commitment to student success through flagship career fairs that connect graduates with leading employers across diverse industries. These initiatives form part of SIM's comprehensive employability ecosystem, Career Connect, which integrates coaching, mentorship, internships, and high-visibility recruitment events. Supported by the CareerSense app, students enjoy centralized access to job listings and event registrations, ensuring a seamless career planning experience.

Two Opportunities to Engage Annually

SIM organizes two major career fairs each year, strategically aligned with industry hiring cycles. This biannual format provides flexibility for students seeking internships during their studies or full-time positions upon graduation.

DREAMS Career Fair – Flagship Event

DREAMS is SIM's premier career fair, featuring over 100 leading companies from sectors such as finance, technology, logistics, and consulting. Participating employers include Big Four accounting firms, major banks, and multinational corporations. The event offers extensive networking opportunities, interactive employer booths, and on-the-spot interviews for internships and graduate roles. This serves as a powerful launchpad for students to secure meaningful career opportunities.

IGNITE Career & Internship Fair – Industry-Specific Networking

IGNITE is SIM's targeted networking event focused on sectors such as accounting, banking, technology, and logistics. Unlike large-scale fairs, IGNITE facilitates smaller, more personalized interactions with recruiters, enabling students to engage in substantive conversations and build deeper connections. The event includes company talks offering insider insights into niche roles and career pathways, complemented by mentorship and personalized guidance.

From Campus to Corporate

Students at SIM leverage career fairs and employer engagement events to build clearer pathways into the workforce. Many approach these opportunities by researching participating organisations, strengthening their resumes and practising how to communicate their strengths effectively, steps that help them gain direct exposure to recruiters and better understand evolving industry expectations.

While early interaction at career fairs may not immediately result in internships or job offers, they have provided meaningful insights and networking opportunities that later contribute to successful applications. Through repeated engagement and improved preparation, students have been able to secure internships and full-time roles at major firms across different sectors.

These outcomes reflect how structured career development activities at SIM support students in strengthening both their technical and interpersonal competencies, expanding their professional networks and transitioning more confidently into competitive industries.

Beyond Recruitment: A Holistic Employability Ecosystem

SIM's Career Connect integrates career fairs with sustained employability programming, skills workshops, mentorship initiatives such as Project Protégé, and internship matching via the CareerSense app. This holistic approach ensures students have repeated engagement with employers throughout the year and supports recognition through awards like the SIM EDGE awards, which celebrates the well-rounded development of students.

More than recruitment channels, these fairs exemplify SIM's commitment to bridging talent, industry needs and employment opportunity. External coverage of DREAMS and IGNITE further validates SIM's commitment in equipping graduates to thrive in an evolving job market.

References:
  1. SIM Career Services Career Connect Overview - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
  2. How I Landed A Full-Time Job Before Graduating - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-i-landed-a-full-time-job-before-graduating
  3. External Coverage – DREAMS Career Fair @ SIM (CYS Global Remit) - https://www.cys.com.sg/post/dreams-career-fair-sim-unlocking-opportunities
  4. IGNITE Career & Internship Fair – SCDF Career Outreach Listing - https://www.scdf.gov.sg/join-us/career-outreach-activities/2024/09/20/career-outreach-activities/sim-career---internship-fair---ignite-2024
https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg

By Singapore Institute of Management

TagTag:
SIM Singapore Institute of Management

