SIM graduates show strong employment in high demand sectors

December 22, 2025 | 09:53
(0) user say
Recent data indicates a high success rate for graduates securing roles in key growth industries.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2025 - As Singapore's economy continues to evolve and sectors undergo rapid transformation, the need for adaptable, industry-ready talent remains paramount. The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), one of the nation's leading private education institutions, continues to play a significant role in equipping graduates with the competencies required to excel in a competitive labour market.

Findings from the SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) Private Education Institution (PEI) Graduate Employment Survey 2023/2024 provide valuable insights into the employment landscape for PEI graduates. The survey reported that 74.8% of PEI graduates in the labour force secured employment within six months of graduation. Of this group, 46.4% attained full-time permanent roles, while others engaged in part-time, temporary or freelance employment.

Although overall employment rates reflect a slight softening in the job market, the median gross monthly salary for full-time permanent employment increased to S$3,500, signalling continued demand for qualified talent. Graduates in Information and Digital Technologies achieved the highest median salary at S$4,080, underscoring the strong market appetite for digital and technological skillsets, areas in which SIM's IT and Computer Science programmes are well aligned.

SIM's Business graduates also continue to perform competitively across the finance, technology and consulting sectors, leveraging analytical proficiency and global perspectives to contribute to multinational corporations and high-growth enterprises. In parallel, Arts and Social Sciences graduates are building meaningful careers in communications, media and the public service, where creativity, problem-solving and community engagement remain critical.

Graduate Success Pathways

The survey findings are reinforced by the varied experiences of SIM graduates who have progressed into competitive roles across multiple industries. Their journeys demonstrate how diverse learner profiles can achieve successful outcomes when supported by accessible pathways and industry-relevant learning.

Many SIM graduates enter programmes with different educational starting points — from polytechnic diplomas to mid-career transitions — and go on to advance through learning designed to strengthen both academic foundations and practical skills. Graduates have leveraged internationally recognised qualifications offered at SIM to secure positions in multinational organisations, high-growth technology firms, financial institutions, and public service agencies. Others pursue postgraduate education at reputable universities worldwide, building on their undergraduate success.

Students benefit from exposure to real-world environments through internships, applied industry projects and student leadership opportunities, which help build capabilities valued by employers. These experiences contribute to stronger career readiness and more resilient employability outcomes, supporting transitions into fast-moving sectors that are central to Singapore's economic priorities.

Collectively, these pathways reflect SIM's ongoing role in enabling talent progression — supporting students in unlocking new opportunities, whether beginning their careers, switching industries or enhancing their professional expertise.

SIM's Contribution to Workforce Development

The survey findings underline the important contribution of private education pathways within Singapore's broader talent ecosystem. While autonomous universities continue to report higher employment rates and salary outcomes, SIM remains a key provider of industry-relevant programmes that complement national skills priorities, serving a wide spectrum of learners and supporting their career advancement goals.

The upward salary trend among full-time permanent roles, together with strong performance in technology and business fields, indicates that SIM graduates are well-positioned to participate in sectors driving Singapore's continued growth.

References:

  1. Close To 3 in 4 Private Education Institution Graduates in Employment Within 6 Months After Graduation Amidst Overall Lower Hiring Demand - https://www.ssg.gov.sg/newsroom/close-to-3-in-4-private-education-institution-graduates-in-employment-within-6-months-after-graduation-amidst-overall-lower-hiring-demand/
  2. From Undergrad to Postgrad: Paving the Way to the C-Suite - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/from-undergrad-to-postgrad-paving-the-way-to-the-c-suite
  3. How this graduate pivoted her career by pursuing a degree while working full time - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-this-graduate-pivoted-her-career-by-pursuing-a-degree-while-working-full-time
  4. How 6 internships, 4 hackathons, and CCAs paved the way for Ashley - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-6-internships-4-hackathons-and-ccas-paved-the-way-for-ashley
  5. The Power of a Second Chance - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/the-power-of-a-second-chance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg

By Singapore Institute of Management

