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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China’s Pacific Construction Group expands in Vietnam

June 13, 2026 | 02:21
(0) user say
China’s Pacific Construction Group is expanding its footprint in Vietnam by joining more projects and initiatives in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and Pacific Construction Group Co., Ltd. on June 12 signed an MoU on future cooperation.

The parties will enhance cooperation by leveraging each other's strengths and needs, focusing on planning research, technical standards and regulations; training and development of human resources and technology transfer; and the exchange of information related to investment activities as a basis for research and project proposals.

China’s Pacific Construction Group expands in Vietnam
The signing ceremony. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Portal

Both sides will study cooperation models that are consistent with Vietnamese law and the ability of each party to mobilise resources for each project.

The parties will research and consider selecting an investment cooperation model consistent with Vietnamese law.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently focusing on implementing many key programmes to develop its technical infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and urban infrastructure. In this process, strengthening cooperation with large corporations that have international experience, capabilities, and reputation is crucial.

At the ceremony, Yan Jiehe, founder of Pacific Construction Group, stated that the company was a reputable and capable investor and contractor, committed to ensuring the highest quality. The signing aims to establish a framework for cooperation, exchange of experience, and exploration of collaboration in the construction and urban infrastructure sector in Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier in April, Pacific Construction Group also signed an MoU with Hue People's Committee, marking a new phase of cooperation in developing urban infrastructure.

Both sides agreed to cooperate in implementing urban and transport infrastructure development projects; urban upgrading and expansion; as well as coordinating in education, healthcare, and other sectors. The focus will be on large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at creating new growth engine.

In January, at a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, the founder of Pacific Construction Group expressed shared that the group has successfully won bids and is currently implementing three major strategic projects in Hanoi.

These include Tu Lien Bridge and its approach roads; Ngoc Hoi Bridge and its approach roads; and Hanoi Metro Line 5 (Van Cao- Hoa Lac section).

The founder plans to engage in large-scale infrastructure projects and foster a long-term, committed partnership with Vietnam in the future.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Ho Chi Minh City construction Pacific Construction Group Vietnam projects

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