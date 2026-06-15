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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Voicecomm Technology partners with Huawei Cloud to launch VocSageX AI agent platform

June 15, 2026 | 12:08
(0) user say
Hong Kong-listed Voicecomm Technology has entered into an ecosystem partnership with Huawei Cloud, launching its VocSageX Agent Development Platform to accelerate commercial adoption of trustworthy AI.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd. ("Voicecomm Technology" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2495.HK), a core technology provider and ecosystem operator of trustworthy conversational AI in China, announces that it has officially signed an ecosystem cooperation agreement with Huawei Cloud during the 2026 Huawei Cloud INSPIRE. The two parties will engage in in-depth collaboration across trustworthy artificial intelligence, industry AI agents, cloud computing infrastructure, and ecosystem development, with the shared goal of accelerating the large-scale deployment of enterprise AI applications.

At the conference, Voicecomm Technology also officially unveiled its next-generation enterprise AI product, the VocSageX Agent Development Platform, further strengthening the Company's product portfolio in the trustworthy interactive intelligence sector.

Deepening Collaboration with Huawei Cloud to Build a Trustworthy AI Ecosystem
Under the agreement, both parties will leverage their respective strengths in artificial intelligence technologies, industry applications, and cloud infrastructure to jointly drive innovation in enterprise AI solutions. Together, they will explore integrated solutions centered on large language models (LLMs), the VocSageX Agent Platform, and the Company's proprietary "Intelligent Graph" system across both domestic and international markets.

Going forward, the two companies will continue to deepen cooperation in technology, computing power, market expansion, and ecosystem development. The partnership will accelerate the nationwide rollout and overseas deployment of mature solutions in areas such as smart cities and digital government, while fostering business growth for both organizations.

This collaboration marks a natural progression of an already established relationship built on long-term mutual trust. In January 2026, Voicecomm's self-developed "Intelligent Graph" system officially passed the technical certification of Huawei's Ascend AI basic software and hardware platform, completing preliminary validation in platform compatibility and algorithm integration.

Launch of VocSageX: A Trustworthy Foundation for Enterprise AI
Speaking at the conference, Mr. Zheng Bo, Vice General Manager of Voicecomm Technology, noted that enterprises commonly face several challenges when deploying AI, including insufficient trustworthiness, high deployment costs, fragmented systems, and hallucination issues associated with large language models.

To address these challenges, Voicecomm launched the VocSageX Agent Development Platform, a comprehensive lifecycle management system covering agent design, training, deployment, orchestration, operations, maintenance, and asset management. The platform is built around five core capabilities: Trustworthy, Dedicated, Controllable, Collaborative, and Evolvable. It enables enterprises to rapidly develop customized industry-specific AI agents and realize multi-agent collaboration at scale.

Zheng added: "VocSageX is more than a development tool—it is a comprehensive AI agent operations platform designed for medium and large enterprises. Trustworthy AI that everyone can use is the true driver of productivity."

Demonstrating Industry AI Applications Across Multiple Sectors
In addition to the platform launch, Voicecomm showcased a range of industry AI agent applications at the conference, covering smart government services, smart elderly care, intelligent manufacturing, customer service, and enterprise digital transformation.

To date, the Company's trustworthy AI agents have been widely deployed across sectors including city management and administration, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and energy management.

Dr. Tang Jinghua, Chairman of Voicecomm Technology, said: "The AI industry is transitioning from the era of large language models to the era of AI agents. Enterprise demand for trustworthy, secure, and sustainable AI capabilities will continue to grow. Leveraging our proprietary trustworthy intelligence technology framework and strategic partnerships with leading ecosystem players such as Huawei Cloud, Voicecomm Technology is well positioned to capture the opportunities emerging in the enterprise AI market and accelerate the commercialization and value creation of AI technologies across a broader range of industries."Hashtag: #VoicecommTechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
Voicecomm Technology HUAWEI CLOUD Trustworthy AI

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