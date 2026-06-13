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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JICA pledges continued support for Vietnam's sustainable economic growth

June 13, 2026 | 02:48
(0) user say
The Japan International Cooperation Agency will continue to support Vietnam's sustainable economic growth and help deepen bilateral ties, its president said during a visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
JICA pledges continued support for Vietnam's sustainable economic growth
JICA president Tanaka Akihiko (left) with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi. Photo: JICA

During his visit from June 8 to 12, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) president Tanaka Akihiko held discussions with senior Vietnamese officials, including Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, on Japan–Vietnam cooperation towards Vietnam's goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. JICA is the implementing agency for Japan's official development assistance (ODA).

At his meeting with PM Hung, JICA president Tanaka said, "JICA supports Vietnam's ongoing economic reforms led by the government and is willing to cooperate comprehensively and strategically, particularly in priority areas including sci-tech and digital transformation; corporate growth of domestic enterprises and expanded participation in global value chains; the investment environment; and strategic infrastructure."

In response, PM Hung expressed his deep appreciation for JICA’s longstanding partnership with Vietnam. As the Vietnamese government aims to achieve double-digit GDP growth from 2026 onward, he noted the need for a comprehensive cooperation from JICA that would contribute to its economic growth. PM Hung also conveyed his expectations for further collaboration with JICA, particularly in the four priority fields as mentioned above.

President Tanaka also conducted a site visit to the Ho Chi Minh City’s Urban Metro Line No. 1, completed in 2024 with Japan’s ODA.

After riding Vietnam’s first urban railway system featuring an underground section, he spoke highly of the metro system, saying, “The journey offered a pleasant and sophisticated experience. With its elaborately designed stations, the system gave the impression of being among the world’s most advanced metros.”

At the Japan–Vietnam Summit Meeting held in May this year, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to further expand cooperation in emerging priority areas related to economic security, including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and space.

JICA secures GCF funding for Vietnam forest conservation project JICA secures GCF funding for Vietnam forest conservation project

A funding proposal submitted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with Vietnam has been approved by the Green Climate Fund.
JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs JICA and BIDV launch $50m sustainable financing for rural MSMEs

Japan International Cooperation Agency and BIDV have announced a sustainable financing facility to support rural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam.
Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong has met with a senior Japanese official to discuss future directions for Japan's official development assistance to Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
jica japan Vietnam ODA cooperation AI semiconductor

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