EmbedIT opens its first Southeast Asia office in Ho Chi Minh City

This move builds on the strong foundation established in Europe and the strategic partnership between EmbedIT and Home Credit, where EmbedIT's technology has been powering leading digital financial solutions in Vietnam and across the globe.

Jan Cenkr, global CEO of EmbedIT

Jan Cenkr, global CEO of EmbedIT, emphasised that opening the office in Vietnam is not merely about geographic or market expansion, but a strategic step to bring EmbedIT's global expertise and technology closer to one of Asia's most dynamic innovation hubs.

“Our ambition is to replicate the success we have achieved in Europe across the Asia–Pacific region,” Cenkr said at the opening ceremony.

The decision to choose Vietnam as the regional hub for Southeast Asia, instead of other financial centres in the region such as Singapore, reflects EmbedIT's recognition of the immense opportunities across multiple markets, while Vietnam stands out with the right strategic conditions to make it the ideal choice.

"It's a combination of a rapidly expanding digital economy, a stable political environment, and, most importantly, a young, talented, and highly skilled technology workforce. EmbedIT also has proven experience and achievements in Vietnam. Establishing our Regional Hub in Ho Chi Minh City is therefore not just an investment decision, but a natural step to lay the foundation and reaffirm our long-term commitment here," he added.

For more than two decades, EmbedIT has been building and developing global financial platforms, supporting operations in over 15 countries and five emerging markets, while securing more than 15 million users worldwide.

The company's platforms process over €20 billion (around $23.4 billion) in new annual sales, manage more than €25 billion (around $29.3 billion) in assets, and maintain advanced fraud prevention and security measures to ensure strict compliance in highly regulated markets.

With a team of over 500 technology experts, 1,800 physical servers, and 20 data centres, EmbedIT's systems currently support more than 477,000 points of sale, facilitate 75,000 loans per day, and connect with over 1,000 e-commerce partners. Beyond infrastructure and technological capacity, EmbedIT is also a pioneer in innovation.

From applying biometric solutions that reduce customer onboarding time from minutes to seconds, to AI-driven risk scoring and behavioural prediction, EmbedIT delivers personalised, fast, and efficient digital financial experiences. Underpinning these innovations are advanced fraud prevention solutions, absolute data protection, and rigorous regulatory compliance, an approach proven in tightly regulated markets worldwide.