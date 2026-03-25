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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DPM Nguyen Chi Dung meets Vietnamese experts in Germany to boost innovation ties

March 25, 2026 | 10:25
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Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals based in Germany and across Europe to discuss cooperation in key technology and economic sectors.
From Berlin, Vietnam strengthens global innovation links for future growth

On March 20 in Berlin, the DPM met with members of the Vietnam Innovation Network (VIN) and Vietnamese experts working in fields including high technology, data, healthcare, engineering, energy, modern transport, agriculture, environment, diplomacy, economics, finance, business, and entrepreneurship.

The VIN, initiated by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF), was established to operationalise the Party and state’s policies on attracting talent, absorbing global technological advances, and maximising the intellectual resources of the Vietnamese people worldwide, particularly overseas experts and scholars.

To date, the VIN spans more than 22 countries and territories, with over 2,000 members, including scientists, chief engineers, and leading architects across critical industries. In addition to 10 overseas innovation networks, NIC is also supporting five specialised innovation networks focused on strategic technology sectors, working closely with universities, research institutes, enterprises, and the National Data Centre to address major national challenges.

The meeting marked a significant milestone, underscoring the Party and state’s strong commitment to engaging overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, particularly those within the innovation network in Germany and Europe, while reaffirming the central role of sci-tech and digital transformation in national development.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can acknowledged the contributions of network members and Vietnamese experts in Europe. The MoF highly values the meaningful contributions of the VIN and overseas Vietnamese experts in advancing innovation and science and technology in Vietnam.

"Beyond policy input, many experts have actively supported key initiatives such as the International Financial Centre, facilitated study missions in Europe, and connected domestic institutions with European partners. Several members have established businesses, implemented technology transfer projects, and invested in Vietnam, thereby contributing to the country’s innovation ecosystem and economic growth," he added.

In recent years, VIN and Vietnamese experts in Germany and Europe have contributed to major national initiatives and policy frameworks, including the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, the Law on Digital Industry and Technology, the semiconductor industry development strategy, and the human resource development scheme for the semiconductor industry to 2030 with a vision to 2050. They have also been involved in initiatives related to AI research and training centres, international financial centres, and startup incubation programmes for Vietnamese enterprises in Europe.

During the session, representatives of the Vietnam Innovation Network in Germany (VGI), along with Vietnamese experts and entrepreneurs, shared insights and policy recommendations. Discussions focused on Germany’s and Europe’s experiences in fostering innovation and startups, developing strategic technology industries, and proposals to shift Vietnam’s growth model towards deeper, innovation-led development aimed at achieving double-digit economic growth. Key topics included AI strategy and application, strengthening the innovation and startup ecosystem, applying advanced technologies in healthcare, and developing smart, modern transport systems.

From Berlin, Vietnam strengthens global innovation links for future growth
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Dung commended the MoF and NIC for their efforts in building and expanding the global VIN. He particularly praised the tangible contributions of VGI in connecting knowledge, advising on strategic industries, and supporting Vietnamese startups in accessing European markets. He tasked the MoF to continue coordinating closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and relevant agencies to translate expert recommendations into concrete, high-value solutions addressing national priorities.

DPM Dung also called on the VIN and the community of Vietnamese experts in Europe to further strengthen collaboration, take the lead in initiatives, and help transform aspirations into concrete actions, turning knowledge and potential into real value.

He expressed confidence that, as cooperation in trade, green technology, and digital transformation between Vietnam and Germany, as well as the EU, continues to expand, overseas Vietnamese intellectuals will remain a vital bridge bringing global expertise back to support Vietnam’s next phase of rapid, sustainable, and prosperous development.

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A range of cooperation models between Vietnam and the United States in strategic technology sectors such as AI, digital twins, and semiconductors has been proposed.
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By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
NIC Ministry of Finance (MoF) Vietnam Innovation Network

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