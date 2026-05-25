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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CPF presents food innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 to cement Thailand's regional hub status

May 25, 2026 | 15:20
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Charoen Pokphand Foods is showcasing its latest product innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 in Bangkok, reinforcing Thailand's positioning as a food innovation hub and expanding the reach of Thai agro-industrial expertise to global consumers.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), a leading global agro-industrial and food company, is positioning Thailand as a regional food innovation hub at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026, showcasing its latest food innovations developed for global consumers. The showcase highlights how Thai expertise, advanced production capabilities, consumer-centric R&D, and robust strategic partnerships are delivering high-quality, sustainable food experiences to consumers worldwide.
Food Innovation for Wellness
Food Innovation for Wellness

Under the concept "Food Innovation for Wellness," CPF is showcasing a diverse portfolio of market-driven food innovations developed to meet the evolving needs of consumers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The showcase highlights the company's commitment to food safety, quality, wellness, and convenience, including products inspired by its experience in developing Thai-style chicken with basil sauce to meet stringent space-grade food safety standards, as well as the newly launched CP Nippon brand.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said "Consumers around the world are looking for food that is not only safe and delicious, but also convenient, nutritious, and responsibly produced. At CPF, we believe food plays an important role in people's everyday lives. We are committed to understanding consumers and business partners in every market and continuously developing innovative food solutions that deliver better experiences, support wellbeing, and meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide."

At this year's exhibition, CPF highlights its strengths as a global food company with international operations with local market insight, powered by innovation and technology to serve partners and consumers worldwide while helping advance more sustainable food systems.

The showcase features a diverse portfolio of ready-to-eat meals, premium protein products, convenience foods, and international award-winning menu innovations from CPF's global brand portfolio, including Authentic Asia, CP Uoriki, CP Nippon, and Thai Cube. All are designed to meet growing consumer demand for safer, healthier, tastier, more convenient, and tailored to changing consumer lifestyles.

At THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026, CPF welcomes business partners, customers, and visitors from around the world to explore its latest global food innovations at booths 1-RR01 and 1-RR15 in Challenger Hall 1.

https://www.cpfworldwide.com/en/home

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

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CPF Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026

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