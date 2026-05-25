Yeebo expands AI computing services with subsidiary Suanova's TaaS rollout at Cyberport

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited ("Yeebo"; Stock Code: 00259.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suanova Technology Limited ("Suanova"), has officially established a presence at Hong Kong Cyberport ("Cyberport") and launched its domestic Token-as-a-Service ("TaaS") business. This milestone marks a significant strategic step in the Group's accelerated expansion into the fast-growing AI computing services sector.



Powered by Cyberport to Build a New AI Computing Services Hub



Leveraging Cyberport's robust technological infrastructure and vibrant innovative ecosystem, Suanova is well-positioned to fully capitalize on Hong Kong's role as a strategic gateway and the unique advantages of the Greater Bay Area, accelerating the rapid growth of its TaaS business. As Hong Kong's digital technology hub and AI accelerator, Cyberport is home to a thriving community of over 2,300 companies, encompassing a diverse range of technology enterprises and industrial resources. It enables Suanova to connect seamlessly across the AI value chain and engage with a wide base of potential clients, creating a highly competitive platform for scalable business growth while further expanding its reach in the AI computing services market.



One-Stop TaaS Platform Accelerates AI Commercialization



Powered by its proprietary domestic heterogeneous computing infrastructure, Suanova has built a unified, high-efficiency API service system that delivers cost-effective, locally optimized large model solutions for enterprises. Through flexible and scalable service capabilities, Suanova empowers enterprises to rapidly develop AI applications and intelligent agents, accelerating commercialization and deployment. Its cube-router.com platform transforms AI computing resources into on-demand, ready-to-use services, ushering in a new era of "TaaS". This significantly lowers barriers to AI adoption while enabling digital and intelligent transformation at scale.



"We are pleased to see Suanova successfully establish its presence at Hong Kong Cyberport. Backed by Cyberport's solid resource foundation, supportive government policies and resources, and extensive corporate network, Suanova is well equipped to drive strong growth. Looking ahead, we will leverage Cyberport's infrastructure and ecosystem to accelerate commercialization and scale our business, strengthening our footprint in the Asia-Pacific computing services market," said Chen Da-liang, CEO of Suanova.



Sharing Industry Insights at Cyberport Forum



Today, Suanova was invited to participate in Cyberport's "Insight Exchange"「洞察交流」forum, joining the panel discussion titled "The Future of AI Chips: Why Hardware Diversity Fuels Innovation"「AI 晶片新未來：多元硬件赋能無限創新」. During the session, Gu Meng, Senior Vice President of Suanova, shared key insights and practical experience on how AI chip hardware empowers industrial innovation and engaged in discussions on emerging AI trends with industry peers. This participation further enhanced Suanova's market visibility while strengthening collaboration with Cyberport and ecosystem partners.



Shanghai Cube Drives Computing Efficiency and Expands Industry Applications



Suanova continues to advance high-performance computing infrastructure through its flagship product, Shanghai Cube – a fully domestic, high-density computing system engineered from the ground up. By decoupling the design and manufacturing within its integrated hardware-software architecture, Shanghai Cube consolidates innovations from leading domestic technology providers into a unified, scalable platform. It features comprehensive integration and optimization of key hardware and software components, including domestic high-performance GPU chips, network switching chips, liquid cooling systems, operating systems, and orchestration platforms, delivering a best-in-class, plug-and-play solution. Notably, Shanghai Cube features a high-density architecture capable of supporting up to 128 GPU modules within a single standard cabinet, significantly surpassing the typical domestic configuration of 32 GPUs. This makes it ideally suited to space-constrained environments such as Hong Kong. With utilization rates consistently exceeding 90%, it delivers outstanding operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.



Shanghai Cube exemplifies Suanova's end-to-end capabilities through its "Super Integration" model, offering a one-stop enterprise solution spanning cloud and compute services, private deployments, as well as AI model and application development. Beyond AI infrastructure, Shanghai Cube is expanding into broader industries, including healthcare and banking and finance services, with solutions already rolling out. Building on this momentum, Suanova considers leveraging Shanghai Cube's platform and ecosystem strengths to drive the next phase of TaaS growth.



"Looking ahead, we are scaling decisively in AI computing to unlock the full potential of Suanova's integrated technology and platform capabilities. As AI adoption accelerates, computing power is emerging as the key driver of the next industrial transformation. We are not just participating – we are leading. By strengthening our ecosystem, sharpening our competitive edge, and deepening strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity – establishing Yeebo and Suanova as leaders in next-generation domestic AI computing services while helping shape the future of the global digital economy," said Fang Yan Tak, Douglas, Chairman of Yeebo.

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