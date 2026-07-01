Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival launches in Singapore with culinary and diplomatic showcase

July 01, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
The Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival has officially launched in Singapore, combining high-end culinary partnerships and diplomatic exhibitions to build premium branding for Taiwan's agri-food products in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - The "Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival" officially launched in Singapore. Led by Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) Deputy Minister Hu Jong-I, the delegation introduced Taiwan's premium produce and elite Phalaenopsis orchids into Singapore's luxury dining and international sectors. The initiative leverages high-end restaurant marketing and immersive thematic exhibitions to showcase the quality, safety, and sustainability of Taiwanese agriculture, actively expanding its reach into premium consumer and international procurement markets.

Photo 1


The culinary campaign features a high-profile partnership between "Yang Ming Spring"—a prominent Taiwanese pure vegan culinary group honored with the Michelin Green Star—and Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Beach Road under the Pan Pacific Hotels Group. From July 1 to September 30, this exclusive plant-based menu highlights premium fresh ingredients sourced directly from Taiwan, including water snowflake, green bamboo shoots, cabbage, tea leaves, and the rising export star, the "Mango Pineapple," elevating Taiwanese produce onto international five-star tables.

The launch was attended by MOA Deputy Minister Hu Jong-I, Ministry counselor Wu Wen-ling, Pan Pacific Hotels Group Executive Director Ms. Wee Wei Ling, and Yang Ming Spring Founder Mr. Chen Chien-Hung. Deputy Minister Hu noted that this festival marks a critical milestone for Taiwanese agriculture as it integrates with green gastronomy globally. The MOA aims to connect Singaporean consumers with Taiwan's top-tier produce, establishing a premium brand image rooted in food safety and trust to unlock future export channels.

The launch elegantly incorporated Taiwan's Phalaenopsis orchid floral aesthetics to create a "five-sensory feast" that harmonized taste, vision, and cultural narrative, solidifying Taiwan's premium brand image. The event successfully drew over 80 distinguished guests, including mainstream Singaporean media, food critics, business chamber representatives, and executive chefs.

Concurrently, the official residence of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore hosted the festival's thematic opening reception, serving as a premier venue for cultural diplomacy and showcasing the narrative of Taiwan's agricultural excellence. The exhibition focused on three themes: Taiwanese orchid aesthetics, Mango Pineapple innovation, and sustainable agriculture tourism. This space demonstrated Taiwan's agricultural evolution from precision R&D to green sustainability, highlighting its export potential to foreign diplomats and Singaporean trade buyers.

The MOA emphasized that the initiative's core strategy is to "drive tangible procurement through engaging and immersive experiences in our target markets." By bridging high-end dining with diplomatic prestige, the three-month campaign will maximize the visibility of Taiwanese agri-products across Southeast Asian markets. Aligning with global net-zero sustainability trends, the festival establishes a safe, premium brand image, paving the way for Taiwanese agriculture to integrate into global high-end supply chains and broader Asia-Pacific channels.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Yang Ming Spring

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival PlantBased Festival Culinary Showcase Diplomatic Showcase

Related Contents

Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture launches inaugural plant-based festival in Singapore

Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture launches inaugural plant-based festival in Singapore

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Sri Lanka's Smoke & Bitters wins Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

Sri Lanka's Smoke & Bitters wins Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

METiS TechBio signs exclusive global licence for Boulevard Bio's trispecific T-cell engager

METiS TechBio signs exclusive global licence for Boulevard Bio's trispecific T-cell engager

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Belgium's WHC launches UnoCardio 1000 omega-3 supplement in Singapore market

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Greenworks completes global rollout of 24V PowerAll tools with European expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020