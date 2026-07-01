Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival launches in Singapore with culinary and diplomatic showcase

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2026 - The "Taiwan International Plant-Based Festival" officially launched in Singapore. Led by Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) Deputy Minister Hu Jong-I, the delegation introduced Taiwan's premium produce and elite Phalaenopsis orchids into Singapore's luxury dining and international sectors. The initiative leverages high-end restaurant marketing and immersive thematic exhibitions to showcase the quality, safety, and sustainability of Taiwanese agriculture, actively expanding its reach into premium consumer and international procurement markets.



The culinary campaign features a high-profile partnership between "Yang Ming Spring"—a prominent Taiwanese pure vegan culinary group honored with the Michelin Green Star—and Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant at PARKROYAL on Beach Road under the Pan Pacific Hotels Group. From July 1 to September 30, this exclusive plant-based menu highlights premium fresh ingredients sourced directly from Taiwan, including water snowflake, green bamboo shoots, cabbage, tea leaves, and the rising export star, the "Mango Pineapple," elevating Taiwanese produce onto international five-star tables.



The launch was attended by MOA Deputy Minister Hu Jong-I, Ministry counselor Wu Wen-ling, Pan Pacific Hotels Group Executive Director Ms. Wee Wei Ling, and Yang Ming Spring Founder Mr. Chen Chien-Hung. Deputy Minister Hu noted that this festival marks a critical milestone for Taiwanese agriculture as it integrates with green gastronomy globally. The MOA aims to connect Singaporean consumers with Taiwan's top-tier produce, establishing a premium brand image rooted in food safety and trust to unlock future export channels.



The launch elegantly incorporated Taiwan's Phalaenopsis orchid floral aesthetics to create a "five-sensory feast" that harmonized taste, vision, and cultural narrative, solidifying Taiwan's premium brand image. The event successfully drew over 80 distinguished guests, including mainstream Singaporean media, food critics, business chamber representatives, and executive chefs.



Concurrently, the official residence of the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore hosted the festival's thematic opening reception, serving as a premier venue for cultural diplomacy and showcasing the narrative of Taiwan's agricultural excellence. The exhibition focused on three themes: Taiwanese orchid aesthetics, Mango Pineapple innovation, and sustainable agriculture tourism. This space demonstrated Taiwan's agricultural evolution from precision R&D to green sustainability, highlighting its export potential to foreign diplomats and Singaporean trade buyers.



The MOA emphasized that the initiative's core strategy is to "drive tangible procurement through engaging and immersive experiences in our target markets." By bridging high-end dining with diplomatic prestige, the three-month campaign will maximize the visibility of Taiwanese agri-products across Southeast Asian markets. Aligning with global net-zero sustainability trends, the festival establishes a safe, premium brand image, paving the way for Taiwanese agriculture to integrate into global high-end supply chains and broader Asia-Pacific channels.

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