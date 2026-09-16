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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan Crafts presents seven design brands at Maison&Objet Paris

September 16, 2026 | 09:58
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The National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute showcased seven local artisan brands at the Maison&Objet Paris 2026 international trade exhibition.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Curated by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute (NTCRI) under Taiwan's Ministry of Culture, TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN returns to Maison&Objet Paris 2026, presenting seven Taiwanese brands: KIMU, Lumamiling, MOTOR design, Pan Pan Hua, TOMO, UMAMI, and WÈI CRAFT.

TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN Pavilion in M&O September 2026

TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN Pavilion in M&O September 2026

Rooted in craft, the showcase explores how Taiwan's materials, techniques, cultural heritage, and contemporary design can respond to modern lifestyles and international markets. Working across wood, leather, ceramics, paper mulberry bark fibre, mixed media, lighting, and furniture, the seven brands reveal a craft culture that is culturally grounded, adaptable, and forward-looking.

KIMU reinterprets East Asian culture through its concept of "The New Old," transforming familiar memories and aesthetics into contemporary objects.

Based in southern Taiwan, Lumamiling works with Indigenous barkcloth traditions and paper mulberry fibre, translating ancient techniques into lighting, furniture, and objects relevant to sustainability and contemporary living.

MOTOR design, guided by "An Eastern Soul in a Western Form," combines mixed materials, cultural perspectives, and advanced manufacturing, with all design and production based in Taiwan.

Inspired by Taiwan's mosaic tiles and architectural heritage, Pan Pan Hua develops handcrafted ceramic tiles for objects, interiors, architecture, and bespoke spatial applications.

TOMO celebrates the warmth and individuality of wood through close attention to grain, proportion, construction, and the tactile qualities of handcraft.

Furniture brand UMAMI balances materials, proportions, function, and detail like ingredients in cooking, creating adaptable furniture for residential, commercial, and public spaces.

Working primarily with leather, WÈI CRAFT explores material, structure, and storytelling through handcrafted objects designed to evolve beautifully through time and use.

Through Maison&Objet Paris, TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN expands the meaning of "Made in Taiwan"—connecting craftsmanship, cultural depth, design innovation, and production expertise with international designers, architects, buyers, retailers, galleries, and creative professionals.

From Taiwan to the world, the initiative aims not only to make Taiwanese craft visible, but to make it part of the way the world lives.

MAISON&OBJET Pulse
Paris · 10–14 September 2026
TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN PAVILION · Hall 5A · Stand A91

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TAIWAN CRAFTS & DESIGN

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan Crafts Maison&Objet Paris 2026 National Taiwan Craft

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