Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan pavilion features food exporters at Singapore FHA

April 23, 2026 | 14:24
(0) user say
The island organized a national exhibition at the trade show presenting agricultural and beverage producers to Southeast Asian buyers.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - Taiwan officially opened its Taiwan Pavilion today at FHA-Food & Beverage 2026, held at Singapore Expo, where it will be showcased until 24 April, presenting a comprehensive showcase of Taiwan’s vibrant food industry to regional and international buyers.

Official opening of the Taiwan Pavilion at FHA 2026, bringing together key representatives from TAITRA, the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, Singapore’s food industry associations, and seven counties and cities across Taiwan.

Official opening of the Taiwan Pavilion at FHA 2026, bringing together key representatives from TAITRA, the Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, Singapore’s food industry associations, and seven counties and cities across Taiwan.

Organised under the unified brand “TAIWAN SELECT”, the Taiwan Pavilion brought together over 100 Taiwanese enterprises across 96 booths, making it one of the largest international pavilions at the exhibition. The participation was supported by seven county and city governments—including Pingtung, Yunlin, Tainan, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Nantou, and Changhua—as well as seven major food industry associations.

Visitors experienced a diverse range of offerings spanning confectionery, sauces, rice-based products, beverages, and processed seafood and meat. Ahead of the exhibition, a Pre-Show Business Networking Event provided VIP buyers with an exclusive preview of products from 34 selected exhibitors, facilitating early engagement and business conversations.

Responding to Evolving Consumer Demand At this year’s showcase, Taiwanese exhibitors demonstrated how innovation continues to evolve alongside heritage, particularly in response to growing demand for healthier, more convenient, and flavour-forward products.

Highlights included the Green Banana French Fries Snack, a functional, low-fat alternative rich in resistant starch, as well as Mama’s Goose Oil Dry-Mixed Vermicelli, which combines gourmet flavours with convenience. Traditional flavours were also reimagined through products such as the Smart Fish Shacha Flavour Snack, while Taiwan’s expertise in meat processing was reflected in offerings like Taiwanese sausages, pork balls (gongwan), and pork floss.

Strengthening Trade Ties with Singapore Singapore continues to be a key market for Taiwan’s food exports, supported by strong bilateral trade relations.

“Taiwan became Singapore’s largest trading partner in 2025, surpassing China and Malaysia, with bilateral trade reaching US$53.44 billion,” said Mr. Wen-Ling Wu, Deputy Representative, Taipei Representative Office in Singapore. “Singapore’s highly urbanised environment and reliance on imported food — with over 90% of its food sourced from abroad — make it a strategic market for Taiwan’s food industry. With diverse ingredients, strong processing capabilities, and a strong emphasis on food safety, Taiwanese companies are well-positioned as trusted partners for global buyers.”

In 2025, Taiwan’s agricultural and food exports to Singapore reached approximately US$126 million, with key categories including baked goods, grain-based products, alcoholic beverages, frozen seafood, tea, and noodles.

A Platform for Regional Growth The Taiwan Pavilion was jointly organised by the Taiwan International Trade Administration (TITA) and TAITRA, with the aim of supporting Taiwanese food companies in expanding into Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian market.

“FHA serves as an important platform for Taiwanese companies to connect with regional buyers and strengthen their presence in Southeast Asia,” said Mr. Cheng-Ta Lin, Deputy Executive Director, TAITRA.
“We are seeing growing interest in Taiwanese products that combine quality, innovation, and convenience, which aligns well with evolving consumer demand in the region.”

Through its participation at FHA-Food & Beverage 2026, the Taiwan Pavilion reinforced Taiwan’s position as a key player in the regional food ecosystem, highlighting its capabilities in product innovation, processing, and export readiness.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TAITRA - FHA 2026

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan Food exporters Singapore Expo

Related Contents

Taiwan medtech sector attracts global interest before trade show

Taiwan medtech sector attracts global interest before trade show

Taiwan hosts APEC workshop on low-carbon food supply chains

Taiwan hosts APEC workshop on low-carbon food supply chains

Taiwan's CMUH achieves perfect HIMSS digital health score

Taiwan's CMUH achieves perfect HIMSS digital health score

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Golden Disc Awards Sets Taiwan Viewership Records

Golden Disc Awards Sets Taiwan Viewership Records

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Dell highlights AI PCs for Asia Pacific enterprise market

Dell highlights AI PCs for Asia Pacific enterprise market

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Report examines embodied carbon in mainland China property sector

Report examines embodied carbon in mainland China property sector

Vaseline launches creator collaboration program

Vaseline launches creator collaboration program

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Dell highlights AI PCs for Asia Pacific enterprise market

Dell highlights AI PCs for Asia Pacific enterprise market

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Thailand Tourism showcases LISA campaign cultural elements

Report examines embodied carbon in mainland China property sector

Report examines embodied carbon in mainland China property sector

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020