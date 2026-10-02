DHL Express names Julian Neo regional managing director for Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2026 – DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has appointed Julian Neo as Managing Director for DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, effective October 1, 2026. He succeeds Andy Chiang, who will retire from DHL Group on January 1, 2027, following more than 34 years of service with the company.

Julian Neo, Incoming Managing Director for Hong Kong and Macau, DHL Express

Julian brings more than 25 years of experience with DHL Express across sales, commercial and management roles in Malaysia, Singapore and Asia Pacific. As Managing Director of DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei since 2019, he has achieved sustained revenue and EBIT growth, strengthened market leadership and delivered outstanding customer quality results. Under his leadership, the company has fostered a high-performance culture, earning Great Place to Work® certification for seven consecutive years and being recognised as the No. 3 Best Workplace™ in Malaysia in 2026. Prior to his leadership role in Malaysia, Julian served as Vice President for Global Multinational Customers for the Asia Pacific region, where he led strategic relationships with multinational customers, driving profitable growth and strengthening long-term customer partnerships in diverse markets.



Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express, said,

"Julian has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his career with DHL Express. His strong commercial acumen, customer-centric mindset and proven track record of developing high-performing teams have consistently delivered outstanding results across the region. Hong Kong's position as a major international trade and logistics hub, particularly for growing intra-Asia trade, presents significant opportunities for businesses across the region. I am confident Julian's extensive experience across Asia Pacific will enable him to build on our strong foundation and further strengthen our market leadership, customer partnerships and growth in Hong Kong and Macau."



Julian Neo, incoming Managing Director for Hong Kong and Macau, DHL Express, said,

"I am honored to take on this role and lead our talented team in Hong Kong and Macau. As one of the world's most connected economies and a critical gateway for international trade, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the region. Supported by our world-class international network, we are well placed to help customers navigate evolving supply chains and expand across borders. I look forward to working closely with our employees, customers and partners to deliver exceptional service, support business growth and animate our purpose of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives'."



Reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a gateway to global trade

In his new role, Julian will be based in Hong Kong to focus on strengthening DHL Express's position as the partner of choice for businesses pursuing international growth. Hong Kong is one of the world's most connected economies, ranking sixth1 globally for international connectedness, and is a leading international logistics and aviation hub. Leveraging these strengths, Julian will support customers, particularly SMEs, in accessing global opportunities and expanding into new markets.



Building on his extensive commercial and leadership experience, Julian will also drive closer collaboration across DHL's business units to deliver integrated logistics solutions and support customers' evolving supply chain needs, including newly introduced offerings such as Heavyweight Express services. These efforts will help customers unlock new growth opportunities while further strengthening Hong Kong's competitiveness as a global logistics hub.



DHL Express was established in Hong Kong in 1972 and boasts a robust network, including the Central Asia Hub, one of DHL's three global hubs, three service centers, approximately 750 retail outlets and service points and a committed team of more than 1,700 employees.

1 DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026

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