Taiwan's Time Light Care deploys proprietary smart elderly care platform in Tianjin

TIANJIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - A smart elderly care enterprise branded Time Light Care, based in north China's Tianjin, has developed a proprietary smart elderly care management platform, drawing on Taiwan's long-term care experience and riding the momentum of the mainland's silver economy.

The nursing homes, positioned as "community-embedded, small-to-medium scale, high-quality care" facilities, allow the elderly to stay in familiar surroundings while remaining close to family members.On the technology front, the company has introduced millimeter-wave radar monitors for completely bedridden residents to track breathing, pulse, and heartbeat in real time, with automatic alerts sent to caregivers' phones in case of any abnormality.The company has also introduced accessible vehicles equipped with detachable automatic wheelchairs that go directly to the bedside, helping "suspended seniors"—those who struggle to go downstairs due to the lack of elevators—to go out with dignity.These industry efforts come as China's elderly population aged 60 and above reached 320 million by the end of 2025, a figure projected to exceed 400 million by 2035, with the silver economy expected to surpass 30 trillion yuan (about 4.41 trillion U.S. dollars).In February 2026, an executive meeting of the State Council proposed to promote the expansion and quality improvement of inclusive elderly care service supply, improving a tiered, categorized, inclusive, accessible, urban-rural covering, and sustainable elderly care service system. The series of measures outlined at the meeting charted the direction and identified priorities for better meeting the diverse and multi-level needs of hundreds of millions of elderly people."The mainland's policy support and market scale have created immense opportunities for innovation in senior care," said Jing Ran, the company's representative, during an exclusive interview with China News Service. "Having succeeded in starting our business here, we now hope to encourage more young people from Taiwan to come, explore, and develop their careers on the mainland."

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