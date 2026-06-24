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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dien Bien to pilot use of unmanned aerial vehicles

June 24, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
Dien Bien People's Committee on June 23 issued Decision No.1291/QD-UBND on granting permission for a controlled testing sandbox of digital technology products and services for using unmanned aerial vehicles in the province.

This is seen as a pioneering step in harnessing the potential of the low-altitude space economy, creating a practical basis for refining policies for this new field.

The pilot programme, which will run until May 31, 2027, focuses on agriculture, logistics, healthcare, and digital mapping.

Dien Bien to pilot use of unmanned aerial vehicles
Illustration photo: VNP

The pilot activities include transporting agricultural products, agricultural supplies, medicines, medical supplies, test samples, and essential goods; assisting with sowing, spraying pesticides, fertilising, monitoring crop growth, and detecting pests and diseases; surveying the terrain, creating digital maps, and developing Digital Elevation Models.

The province plans to conduct approximately 6,000 UAV flights during the trial period.

The sandbox programme was implemented in several key agricultural and healthcare production areas of the province. In the agricultural sector, the pilot sites include tea plantations in Sinh Phinh commune, coffee plantations in Muong Ang, macadamia plantations in Tuan Giao, and rice cultivation areas in Thanh Nua.

In the healthcare sector, the province will establish an emergency transport network using UAVs connecting the Muong Ang health centre with the Na Tau commune health stations and the health stations in Muong Dang, Ngoi Cay, and Ang To to transport medicines, medical supplies, and specimens, contributing to improving access to healthcare services.

Vietnam Post is the lead unit in conducting the pilot operation. FPT, along with other UAV manufacturers, is responsible for technical aspects, providing technological solutions, UAV equipment, and flight control software systems. Other businesses and organisations are also involved in coordinating the evaluation of the model's effectiveness.

Initially, flight permits are issued on a monthly basis for evaluation and learning lessons before considering expansion in subsequent phases.

The deployment of a UAV-based low-altitude economic development sandbox model in Dien Bien is expected to generate important data and practical experience, serving as a basis for evaluating socioeconomic effectiveness, operational capabilities, risk management, and proposing improvements to policies to encourage the development of low-altitude space economy in Vietnam.

No-fly, restricted zones to UAVs, ultra-light craft to be test operated No-fly, restricted zones to UAVs, ultra-light craft to be test operated

The Ministry of Defence has issued a plan to publicise the test operation of no-fly and restricted zones to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light flying craft.
CT UAV to implement international aerospace quality standards CT UAV to implement international aerospace quality standards

CT UAV is adopting international aerospace quality standards in partnership with SGS to enhance operational excellence across its entire system.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam Dien Bien UAVs low-altitude space economy sandbox controlled testing pilot

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