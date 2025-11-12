CT UAV to implement international aerospace quality standards

CT Unmanned Ariel Vehicles (UAVs), a member of CT Group, is working with Switzerland-based SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) to implement AS9100D and ISO 9001 quality standards across its headquarters, production chains, research centres, and manufacturing processes.

SGS, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, operates in over 140 countries with more than 98,000 employees and 2,600 offices and laboratories. In 2024, the group reported revenue of around $8.43 billion and serves thousands of corporations in aerospace, energy, and high-tech industries.

Nguyen Thi Nam Tran, regional director of Business Assurance Solutions at SGS Indonesia & Vietnam, said “AS9100D is a highly rigorous standard that demands consistency in management and personnel at a global level. We greatly appreciate CT UAV’s commitment to international standardisation and its pursuit of sustainable values.”

AS9100D is a quality management system standard developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group and recognised globally. It requires stringent risk control, material traceability, supply chain monitoring, and product safety assurance at the highest level. However, the true value of AS9100D is only evident when it is assessed and certified by SGS, the world’s most prestigious and trusted certification authority.

ISO 9001 is an international standard for quality management systems, applicable to all types of organisations. The certification requires enterprises to establish standardised processes, ensure quality control, evaluate management effectiveness, and pursue continuous improvement. For CT UAV, ISO 9001 strengthens its quality management foundation and serves as a prerequisite for implementing the AS9100D aerospace standard – ensuring that all processes, from research and design to manufacturing, are transparent, efficient, and compliant with international requirements.

Under the guidance of SGS, CT UAV is standardising its entire system with international aerospace standards, ensuring rigorous quality control and global credibility. With certification from SGS, the company will meet global benchmarks while also gaining recognition within the international supply chain network.

According to SGS, CT UAV is poised to become Vietnam’s first UAV enterprise to achieve AS9100D certification across its full production system. The process is expected to be completed within 6–12 months, setting a benchmark for Vietnamese enterprises to adopt world-class aerospace quality management systems.

Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, CT UAV operates five manufacturing facilities within the CT High-Tech Research and Development Centre in Thuan An City. These facilities were established to meet the rapidly growing global demand for UAVs. The company is preparing to invest in a world-class UAV Technology Complex comparable to the world’s foremost technology centres in Hung Thuan Commune, Tay Ninh Province

According to experts from SGS Vietnam, achieving the AS9100D certification requires CT UAV to meet a wide range of highly stringent technical and management requirements, including risk management throughout the product life cycle, engineering change control, material traceability, flight safety assurance, and first article inspection. ISO 9001 serves as the foundation for standardising these processes, ensuring that CT UAV’s overall quality management system operates effectively, transparently, and with continuous improvement.

Looking ahead, CT UAV aims to integrate AS9100D, ISO 9001, and environmental, social, and governance standards to develop a green, energy-efficient, and sustainable manufacturing model. System standardisation is expected to boost productivity by 25 per cent, reduce errors by over 30 per cent, lower operating costs, and enhance safety – key factors for entering international markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan.

With the support of SGS, the dedication of the CT UAV team, and the backing of CT Group, achieving AS9100D and ISO 9001 certifications marks a historic milestone, making CT UAV the first Vietnamese UAV enterprise to meet international aerospace standards and set the foundation for Vietnam’s UAV manufacturing benchmark.

