C.P. Vietnam exports Vietnam’s first shipment of processed chicken to South Korea

C.P. Vietnam’s executives, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam, and the Vietnam Animal Husbandry Association take part in the announcement ceremony. Photo: C.P. Vietnam

Major milestone

According to Duong Tat Thang, director of the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the opening of the two markets to processed chicken products marks an important milestone in bilateral agricultural cooperation.

“With C.P. Vietnam becoming the first company to export processed chicken to South Korea, we hope more eligible businesses will be able to enter the market, helping increase the export value of Vietnam’s livestock and food processing sectors,” Thang said.

The ceremony was held at the CPV Food Binh Phuoc integrated chicken processing complex for export. C.P. Vietnam received guidance and support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, particularly the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, throughout the process of meeting technical standards, quarantine requirements and export procedures. South Korean authorities also coordinated in the assessment, inspection and evaluation process in Vietnam.

“C.P. Vietnam would like to express our sincere appreciation for the support and partnership of the relevant authorities and technical agencies of Vietnam and South Korea, local authorities, as well as our customers and partners,” said Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam.

Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam. Photo: C.P. Vietnam

Meeting stringent requirements

On April 22, Vietnam and South Korea announced the opening of their markets to processed chicken products. During the initial phase, two companies from each country were authorised to export these products to the other’s market. C.P. Vietnam was the first Vietnamese company to meet the requirements for exports to South Korea.

The market-opening milestone followed more than five years of preparation by C.P. Vietnam, dating back to the launch of the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex.

With total investment of approximately $250 million, the complex operates under an integrated Feed-Farm-Food system, implementing the “From Farm to Family” approach through an animal feed mill, hatchery, farming system, slaughtering facility and processing plant. End-to-end control across the value chain enables the company to ensure quality and food safety, trace product origins and meet the technical requirements of different international markets.

To gain approval for exports to South Korea, C.P. Vietnam underwent a rigorous eight-step assessment by two South Korean authorities: the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The company completed two sets of detailed questionnaires, each approximately 1,000 pages long, covering the entire production chain, from farming areas and disease status to pre- and post-slaughter inspections, processing, heat treatment, packaging and transportation.

A major challenge was the comprehensive on-site assessment. From July to December 2025, South Korean inter-agency inspection teams assessed the integrated Feed-Farm-Food system, from the animal feed mill and farms to the processing plant. C.P. Vietnam had to demonstrate consistent compliance across the entire operation and meet all of South Korea’s stringent criteria at every stage of production.

For example, poultry must be healthy and pass pre- and post-slaughter inspections conducted by competent veterinary authorities. The processing procedure must meet heat-treatment requirements, with the core temperature of the product exceeding 80°C for at least one minute.

Areas before and after heat treatment must also be physically separated, with separate personnel, entrances, changing rooms and auxiliary areas to minimise the risk of cross-contamination.

“Today’s event marks the first export of processed chicken from Vietnam to South Korea and can be seen as a symbol of the friendship between the two countries. I believe that, with the quality of its products recognised and C.P. Vietnam’s products gaining popularity among consumers around the world, the company will be able to reach more markets and export more products to South Korea, contributing to increasing the export value of both countries,” said Kim Hyun Woo, agricultural attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam.

Production lines in CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex. Photo: C.P. Vietnam

Expanding exports

With this shipment, C.P. Vietnam’s processed chicken products are now available in eight international markets, including markets with stringent standards such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Russia.

“The export of Vietnam’s first shipment of processed chicken to South Korea is a driving force for C.P. Vietnam to continue investing in technology, strengthening deep-processing capabilities, increasing product value and participating more deeply in the global food supply chain.

This is more than a commercial shipment. It reflects C.P. Vietnam’s commitment to providing high-quality products that meet the increasingly demanding expectations of consumers in Vietnam and around the world,” Pawalit Ua-amornwanit said.

The shipment demonstrates the growing production and processing capabilities of Vietnamese companies, including C.P. Vietnam, and their ability to meet the stringent standards of demanding international markets. It also reflects the growing international integration of Vietnam’s agriculture and food processing industry.

C.P. Vietnam currently operates 12 animal feed mills, including four aquaculture feed mills, two pork slaughterhouses and six food processing plants, including one of Southeast Asia’s leading modern integrated chicken processing complexes for export. The company also operates a modern network of farms across provinces and cities throughout Vietnam.

For more than three decades in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has remained committed to the philosophy of “Three Benefits towards Sustainability,” placing the interests of the country and its people at the heart of its operations. The company continues to work towards being a trusted partner and contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s agri-food sector.

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