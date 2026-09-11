AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

Vietnam has the scale international brands look for. DataReportal's Digital 2026 report counted 85.6 million internet users at the end of 2025 – 84.2 per cent of the population – alongside 79 million social media identities.

Reaching those people is the easy part. Getting them to choose a foreign brand over a familiar local one is harder, and that gap is what separates a digital marketing agency in Vietnam that runs campaigns from one that builds a market position.

Competition is intensifying at the same time. The e-Conomy SEA 2025 report from Google, Temasek and Bain & Company estimated Vietnam's digital economy at $39 billion in 2025, up 17 per cent on-year, with e-commerce accounting for roughly two-thirds of that value. Every point of growth pulls in more local, regional and international players bidding for the same attention.

What everyone is seeing now is a market that is highly reachable and difficult to localise well, making it all the harder to coordinate across the channels where decisions actually happen.

Vietnamese purchase journeys now span social media, search, marketplaces and messaging platforms. Image: Evato

Vietnamese buyers rarely decide on one channel

A single platform rarely does it for an average Vietnamese consumer. The typical path runs from a TikTok video to a Google search, then to Facebook comments or a marketplace listing to check price and reviews, and finally to a Zalo message, a Messenger chat or a website form. The last step in that sequence is often the one foreign marketing stacks are least equipped to measure.

That makes a single translated landing page and a few paid campaigns an incomplete answer. A working strategy has to specify how Vietnamese users search, what they treat as proof, which platforms carry weight in the category, and what kind of content moves someone from interest to enquiry.

As Vincent On, founder and CEO of On Digitals – a Vietnam-focused digital marketing agency that helps international brands connect with Vietnamese consumers, explains, “Foreign brands usually do not fail in Vietnam because they lack marketing assets, but because their global brand voice does not always match how Vietnamese customers find, compare and trust a brand.”

To support that journey, a local agency should be able to coordinate search engine optimisation, content, pay-per-click, social outreach and website development across Google, Meta, TikTok, Zalo and LinkedIn. Running those channels under one plan is what keeps messaging consistent and reporting readable.

Foreign brands need local insight, not only translated campaigns, to compete in Vietnam. Image: Evato

AI adoption is accelerating, speed not the constraint

AI is now part of routine business operations in Vietnam. AWS research published in September 2025 – the Unlocking Vietnam's AI Potential study, conducted with Strand Partners – found that 18 per cent of Vietnamese businesses had adopted AI, up from 13 per cent a year earlier, a 39 per cent increase on-year. The same study found that 74 per cent of adopters still use AI for basic efficiency work.

For marketing teams, that second number matters more than the first. The tools are widely available and cheap, which means speed of production has stopped being a differentiator. What a team does with the output is.

AI is accelerating marketing production, while local teams remain responsible for interpretation and decision-making. Image: Evato

AI finds the patterns, local teams decide what they mean

AI can cluster keywords, draft ad variations and summarise a competitive set in minutes. What it cannot reliably do is read local context. A product category searched in English in Vietnam often signals a procurement officer at a foreign-invested factory; the same category searched in Vietnamese more often signals a domestic reseller comparing price.

That single distinction changes the keyword list, the landing page and the follow-up channel – and it comes from people working the market, not from a model.

Search behaviour, platform preference, language nuance and buying triggers all vary by industry and by region. AI can surface the pattern. Someone still has to judge which keywords carry real purchase intent, which messages will land with a Vietnamese audience, and which channels deserve the next increment of budget.

On Digitals combines AI-supported workflows with local market knowledge, so foreign companies adapt global strategy to Vietnamese customer behaviour rather than shipping generic AI-generated campaigns.

Most foreign brands do not arrive in Vietnam short of marketing assets. They arrive with brand guidelines, approved messaging, product pages and campaign frameworks – all built for another market.

What is missing is the layer underneath: localised keywords, culturally relevant examples, the right platform mix, and content that answers what a Vietnamese buyer actually weighs before committing.

On Digitals works on that layer, turning global direction into local execution across search, content, paid media and digital infrastructure. The goal is a Vietnam growth system that can be measured and improved over time, not a campaign calendar.

For companies entering or scaling in Vietnam, the practical starting point is a review of current search visibility, paid media opportunities, local content gaps and the conversion path. That review usually shows quickly where local execution will move the number fastest.

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