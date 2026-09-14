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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi welcomes education leaders from across Asia for GALTI 2026

September 14, 2026 | 10:05
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Vietnamese education authorities join international school heads and board chairs at UNIS Hanoi to examine responsible governance in an AI-shaped world.
Hanoi welcomes education leaders from across Asia for GALTI 2026
Hanoi welcomes education leaders from across Asia for GALTI 2026 (Photo: UNIS Hanoi)

Heads of school and board chairs from leading international schools across Asia convened for the opening of the Governance as Leadership Training Institute (GALTI) 2026 at United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi).

Hosted from September 10-12, the three-day Institute brought education leaders from cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Singapore, and Taipei to Hanoi. Together, they explored how school boards and senior leaders can govern responsibly, strengthen institutional leadership and prepare their schools for a rapidly changing future.

This year’s Institute marks GALTI’s tenth anniversary and focuses on the theme “Future-ready governance: Governing with purpose and responsibility in an AI-shaped world.”

The participation of Vietnamese education leaders creates an important opportunity for dialogue between national and local education authorities and international school leaders from across the region. It also reflects Hanoi’s growing role as a centre for educational exchange, innovation and leadership.

“Education leaders from across the region will see in Hanoi what our community sees every day: Vietnam is not simply responding to the future of education; it is helping to shape it,” said Dr Liz Gale, head of school at UNIS Hanoi.

“Governance in an AI-shaped world is not a challenge that any one school can address alone. We are proud to bring boards and heads together at UNIS Hanoi to learn from one another and consider how schools can use emerging technologies responsibly, ethically and in the best interests of students.”

As part of the official opening, participants attended a keynote session examining the responsibilities of school leaders and governing boards in responding to artificial intelligence. The session considered how schools can embrace innovation while protecting student wellbeing, academic integrity, equity, and the human relationships at the centre of education.

Students also played an active role in welcoming delegates to UNIS Hanoi. Student representatives led campus tours and share their perspectives on how artificial intelligence is influencing their learning and their hopes for the future of education.

Hanoi welcomes education leaders from across Asia for GALTI 2026
Ngo Thi Diep Lan, vice head of the Private and Foreign-Invested Education Department (middle) took a photo with Dr Liz Gale, head of school (left) & Maria Chung, board chair at UNIS Hanoi (Photo: UNIS Hanoi)

“Decisions made at the governance level shape the future of a school,” said Rami Madani, head of school at the International School of Kuala Lumpur and facilitator of GALTI 2026.

“Bringing boards and heads from across Asia together at UNIS Hanoi allows us to examine difficult questions openly, learn from one another and strengthen education across the region.”

GALTI is designed as a working institute rather than a traditional conference. Through keynote discussions, practical workshops, and scenario-based sessions, Board members and Heads of School examine areas including responsible AI governance, crisis leadership, head–board partnerships, strategic decision-making, and effective governance practices.

Participants will leave the Institute with practical resources that they can adapt for their own schools, such as governance frameworks, Board agendas, leadership dashboards, professional-development plans, and partnership agreements.

Beyond regional governance, since 2020, GALTI has directly supported local educational development through the UNIS Hanoi Learning Together Fund. Financial contributions generated from the Institute fund Learning Together Vietnam, an annual, not-for-profit education conference which brings together hundreds of Vietnamese and international educators working across Early Years to Grade 12 to learn from one another, exchange innovative classroom practices, and collaborate to advance education across Vietnam.

By hosting GALTI 2026, UNIS Hanoi continues its long-standing role as a bridge between Vietnam’s education community and international schools across Asia. The gathering supports the exchange of knowledge, strengthens professional relationships and reinforces Hanoi’s position as a place where regional education leaders come together to learn.

The Governance as Leadership Training Institute brings together international school Heads and governing Board members to strengthen school governance and the Head–Board partnership. Established in 2014, GALTI celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2026. The Institute is grounded in the principle that strong school governance depends on a purposeful partnership between a school’s Board and its Head of School.

UNIS Hanoi is one of only two United Nations schools in the world, offering the full International Baccalaureate continuum to a diverse student body representing over 65 nationalities. A pioneer in international education in Vietnam, UNIS Hanoi combines academic excellence with a mission-driven ethos to inspire lifelong learners who will create a more peaceful and sustainable world.
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TagTag:
UNIS Hanoi GALTI 2026 Governance as Leadership Training Institute governance AI education

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