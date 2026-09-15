Greenfeed Vietnam named among Best Workplaces in Asia 2026

On September 10, Great Place to Work announced the Best Workplaces in Asia 2026 ranking. With this result, Greenfeed has made its debut on a workplace ranking at the regional level.

The recognition follows Greenfeed’s inclusion in the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026 in the large enterprise category, announced by Great Place to Work in May.

“From a Vietnamese agriculture - food company, we made our first appearance on a workplace ranking at the Asian level. This is more than a title; it reflects our ongoing efforts to build a workplace where people are well cared for, empowered to grow and given opportunities to create positive value together with the organisation,” said Greenfeed representative.

Sustainable growth starts with suitable people

Founded in 2003, Greenfeed has grown from an animal feed manufacturer into a diversified group with a 3F Plus agricultural ecosystem spanning animal and aqua feed, breeding and farming, food, logistics and technology.

The company currently employs more than 5,500 people across offices, manufacturing plants, farms and business units in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

An animal feed mill of Greenfeed in Vietnam. Photo: Greenfeed

According to Greenfeed, having the suitable people is the foundation of sustainable growth and a key driver of transformation across the organisation.

Guided by the direction of “Synergising transformation into resilience”, the company focuses on creating a safe, inclusive and engaging workplace while enabling employees to learn, develop and grow alongside the organisation amid changing market conditions.

Through training, capability development and stronger collaboration across its member companies, Greenfeed is continuously strengthening adaptability, operational effectiveness and organisational capabilities to support long-term growth.

The company's business operations and corporate culture are guided by the Greenfeed Way, a shared framework of values, standards and behaviours consistently applied across the Group.

According to the Great Place to Work survey conducted by the company in 2025, 95 per cent of employees rated Greenfeed as a great place to work, significantly higher than the 59 per cent market benchmark.

A people-centred workplace

At Greenfeed, a healthy and human-centred workplace is shaped by the real experiences of its people throughout their journey with the company.

The company invests in initiatives that support employee wellbeing, strengthen team connections, develop individual capabilities and create opportunities to contribute to the community.

In 2026, the company organised Greenfeed Day, a team-building programme held across multiple locations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, bringing together more than 5,000 employees.

Its total wellbeing programme, Greencare, also takes a proactive approach to health prevention, with nearly 12,000 employees and their family members participating in health insurance coverage.

In talent development, the company continues to strengthen training initiatives and build its leadership pipeline. In 2025 alone, the company delivered over 53,000 hours of training, with more than 4,700 participants from over 2,700 employees.

A key initiative is the internal Leader for Goodness (L4G) development programme, which comprises five tracks: GreenSeed (Potential Intern Programme), GreenShine (Management Trainee Programme), GreenLead, GreenExperts and G30+. Each track is designed to support employees at different stages of their development while building on their professional strengths.

Staff enthusiastically participated in activities during Greenfeed Day 2026. Photo: Greenfeed

Organised by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, the Best Workplaces in Asia ranking recognises organisations with outstanding workplace cultures across the region.

The ranking is based on employee feedback, with assessments covering workplace experience and organisational culture.

GREENFEED Vietnam exports high-quality breeding stock GREENFEED Vietnam JSC has exported to Cambodian market its first batch of GF24 (Camborough®48) breed, a superior genetic breed transferred through the genetic marker technology of PIC – a world-leading swine genetic company.

IFC invests $43 million in GREENFEED Vietnam through a seven-year bond To support the country’s growing livestock industry, IFC is helping GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation increase its pig breeding and farming capacity, which will help ensure a reliable supply of safe and quality pork while enhancing livestock production practices in Vietnam.

GreenFeed honoured for outstanding contributions in agriculture GreenFeed Vietnam has been honoured to receive a certificate of merit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for outstanding contributions to the development of Vietnam’s agriculture for 2022-2023.