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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Axcelis invests 35 million dollars in new South Korea manufacturing plant

September 10, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
Axcelis Technologies announced plans to construct a 35 million dollar manufacturing facility in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, expanding its global semiconductor ion implantation equipment production infrastructure.

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced plans to invest $35 million in its global manufacturing infrastructure through the construction of a new ion implantation equipment manufacturing facility in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Korea.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "This investment reflects Axcelis' continued commitment to strengthening our global high volume manufacturing infrastructure and expanding the capabilities needed to serve our customers around the world. Ion implanters are among the most important tools in front-end semiconductor manufacturing. Building on our established presence in Korea, the new Pyeongtaek facility will enhance our ability to support growing global demand for semiconductors."

The Pyeongtaek site will encompass approximately 200,000 square feet of total gross floor area. The manufacturing center's design will provide a lean production environment that encompasses nearly 50 years of semiconductor capital equipment experience. The Pyeongtaek facility will integrate warehousing, Class 1,000 and Class 10,000 cleanrooms, and a training center, to enable fast and flexible responses to our customers' needs.

As part of this global manufacturing expansion, Robert Mahoney, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, participated in an Investment Declaration Ceremony in Washington, D.C., with representatives from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources (MOTIR) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) last week. A groundbreaking ceremony will follow on October 20, 2026. Production at the new manufacturing facility is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2028.

Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

By PR Newswire

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

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Axcelis South Korea manufacturing facility

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