Costco seeks to invest in Vietnam

September 23, 2025 | 18:20
(0) user say
US retail giant Costco is keen on establishing long-term cooperation with Vietnam's key suppliers, with estimated annual imports that could exceed $1 billion.
Costco seeks to invest in Vietnam

On September 21, Vietnam's President Luong Cuong had a meeting with Ron Vachris, president and CEO of Costco, in the United States. Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the US, and has over 870 warehouses globally.

During the meeting, Vachris said, “Costco would like to closely partner with Vietnam’s key suppliers to bring suitable products to the market, thereby maintaining our long-term partnership with Vietnamese partners. It is estimated that Costco imports more than $1 billion worth of Vietnamese goods each year, such as textiles, footwear, furniture, seafood, cashew nuts, and coffee.”

He stated that Costco is interested in forming a strategic cooperation framework to develop production and supply capacity. The group is willing to share experience and guidance in adopting the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

President Cuong highly appreciated Costco’s business results and growing demand for sourcing Vietnamese goods in the group’s distribution system. “Costco’s cooperation initiative is a sound direction. This would help Vietnam penetrate deeper into the global value chain across spearhead sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, textiles, footwear, and light industry,” the president said.

The Vietnamese president further noted, “Vietnam welcomed Costco’s pioneering role in promoting ESG standards, in line with Vietnam’s sustainable development goals. Vietnam is ready for cooperation to transfer green technology, support local companies to improve production processes, reduce emissions and use renewable energy, and enhance product competitiveness.”

“With a population of nearly 100 million and a rapidly expanding consumer market, Vietnam is a highly promising destination for foreign partners. Vietnam welcomes Costco’s proposal to establish an official presence and make a long-term investment in Vietnam,” he added.

Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains Vietnam’s supporting industries breaking barriers in ASEAN supply chains

Global supply chain shifts have brought ASEAN into focus, but Vietnam's supporting industries must overcome structural weaknesses to rise above low-value subcontracting.
Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam on September 17 announced it has signed a direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) with Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) as part of its ambition to operate the new factory on 100 per cent renewable energy.
Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery Vietnam Airlines Seeks Up to 30 Wide-body Aircraft for 2028-2032 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Airlines) is inviting indicative offers for up to 30 wide-body aircraft-Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787-9-for delivery between 2028 and 2032.

By Thanh Van

