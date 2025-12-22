Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Changsoft expands in Japan via joint venture and BIM

December 22, 2025 | 10:58
(0) user say
Its entry into the Japanese market involves a local partnership and adapting its building information modelling software.

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsoft I&I, a provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions for the construction industry, is expanding its presence in Japan through a locally integrated joint venture strategy focused on alignment with Japanese standards and construction practices.

Founded in 2008, Changsoft I&I develops BIM software that integrates design, construction, and maintenance data into a single 3D model. Its solutions automatically convert 2D architectural drawings into detailed 3D structural models and precisely calculate quantities for reinforcement, concrete, and formwork, including advanced reinforcement detailing. These capabilities support improved accuracy and efficiency across complex construction projects.

As part of its international growth strategy, Changsoft I&I identified Japan as a key market due to sustained urban redevelopment activity and demand for advanced construction technologies. Recognizing the importance of local collaboration, the company chose a joint venture model rather than direct market entry to ensure close alignment with local technical standards and industry practices.

In June 2023, Changsoft I&I established BnB Solutions, a joint venture with BSI, a Japan-based engineering venture originating from Tokyo Institute of Technology. Formed with equal ownership, the joint venture operates as a locally positioned entity responsible for product localization, customer engagement, and market development in Japan. The JV was supported by an overseas expansion assistance program jointly operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, NIPA, and GDIN, providing structured support for legal, intellectual property, and market entry activities.

A core priority for BnB Solutions has been the localization of Changsoft I&I's BIM solutions to fully conform with Japanese structural design standards, terminology, documentation formats, and construction workflows. While construction regulations may appear similar across markets, differences in design logic and on-site processes required comprehensive redevelopment. Over nearly one year, the joint venture refined the software through multiple development stages, completing a Japan-optimized version in July last year.

Among the localized features is an automated function that detects and visually identifies rebar interference during the reinforcement detailing phase. This issue has traditionally required manual correction on construction sites. By enabling early identification of interference points, the solution helps reduce rework and supports more efficient coordination between design and construction teams. The functionality has drawn growing interest from Japanese construction and engineering firms.

BnB Solutions is currently engaged in discussions with multiple Japanese companies, with initial purchase requests already received. The joint venture aims to secure approximately ten client companies by March next year and establish a stable revenue base in the Japanese market.

Changsoft I&I's COO Jongeun Park stated, "Through the joint venture, we can work as a locally aligned partner and adapt our solutions to established standards. We aim to support more efficient and reliable construction processes through long-term collaboration."

Building on its progress in Japan, Changsoft I&I plans to extend its joint venture–based expansion model to additional regions, while continuing to prioritize locally grounded partnerships and sustainable growth.

By PR Newswire

Changsoft I&I

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Changsoft I&I Building Information Modeling construction industry Structural models

Related Contents

As global green supply chain reshapes, will Vietnam be left behind?

As global green supply chain reshapes, will Vietnam be left behind?

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

Green finance offers 'passport' for Vietnamese construction, building materials firms

CONINCO announces new chairman and CEO

CONINCO announces new chairman and CEO

Escalating construction costs pose global challenge for real estate development

Escalating construction costs pose global challenge for real estate development

CONINCO celebrates 45th anniversary

CONINCO celebrates 45th anniversary

Vietnam's construction industry expected to rebound

Vietnam's construction industry expected to rebound

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to unveil AI vision with Google Gemini at CES

Samsung to host tech forums at CES 2026

Samsung to host tech forums at CES 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020